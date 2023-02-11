FanDuel promo code – Super Bowl 57 odds boosts, $3,000 no-sweat first bet

Super Bowl LVII convinced FanDuel Sportsbook to unleash one of its largest No Sweat First Bet promotions through our exclusive FanDuel promo code offer.

First-time customers activating our FanDuel promo code offer will receive a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $3,000 for the Super Bowl. Find any eligible Chiefs-Eagles bet and receive a total bonus bet refund if your stake settles as a loss on Sunday night.

The Chiefs and Eagles are facing off in Glendale, Arizona, in a battle of two conference champions. The winner will earn its second Lombardi Trophy in five years, with Philadelphia winning its first Super Bowl in 2018 and Kansas City hoisting the trophy two years later. As the two powerhouse clubs square off at State Farm Stadium, FanDuel lets new players enjoy the action with a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet, promising to return the wager in full if it settles as a loss.

Utilize our FanDuel promo code links here and take advantage of the site's incredible $3,000 No Sweat First Bet Super Bowl offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Score $3K No Sweat Super Bowl Bet After Registration

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the nation’s premier online sports betting sites with service in multiple states. FanDuel has everything you’ll need to successfully wager on Super Bowl LVII, including a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet.

Every link and banner within this post activates FanDuel’s welcome offer, so click anywhere to begin. Once you’re ready, place up to three grand on any eligible Super Bowl betting market. Thanks to this promotion, FanDuel will issue a complete bonus bet refund following a loss, while winning tickets still produce cold, hard cash.

FanDuel has previously offered No Sweat First Bets to new customers, though it’s hardly covered $3,000. Go for a massive payout on Sunday, knowing bonus bets await otherwise.

Details for FanDuel Promo Code Offer

There’s a little time remaining before kickoff, but the game will be here before you know it. Make sure your No Sweat First Bet is ready to roll this weekend after following our step-by-step registration instructions below:

Our links trigger the FanDuel promo code on your behalf.

Provide all necessary account information and confirm your playing area to complete registration.

Make a cash deposit large enough to cover your upcoming wager (min. $10).

Place up to $3,000 on any eligible Chiefs-Eagles betting market.

Receive bonus bets worth your original stake (max. value $3,000) if you lose your qualifying bet.

Win Share of $100K in Prizes with Super Bowl Bingo

FanDuel offers several intriguing promotions for Super Bowl Sunday, including a No Sweat Same Game Parlay and Rob Gronkowski’s “Kick of Destiny.” But one of its offers, Super Bowl Bingo, is both lucrative and free to play.

Grab your free Bingo card before kickoff and follow along as certain events happen during Chiefs-Eagles. Once you line up five squares, call Bingo on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The first 20,000 participants to call Bingo will win site credit, with first place claiming $10,000 out of the $100,000 in total prizes.

A $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for the Super Bowl.

