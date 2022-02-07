FanDuel promo code brings huge cash payout and more ahead of Super Bowl 2022

The FanDuel promo code for 56-1 Super Bowl odds and a bet $5 to win $280 cash bonus is here. Back the Bengals to pull the upset, or pick the Rams to roll to a victory. Either way, this top Super Bowl promo will bring all new players one of the best sportsbook offers of all-time before kickoff.

The latest FanDuel promo code brings some added juice to this year’s Super Bowl as new players in all legal online sports betting markets where FanDuel is live will be able to bet on the game with 56-1 odds. And not only can new depositing players get such a no-brainer bet, they can get one that pays out in real cash.

A lesson in competition explains why the top sportsbook apps like FanDuel have such strong bonuses for new players. As operators look to establish larger user counts and bring in more action ahead of kickoff, this FanDuel promo code brings a lights-out, can’t-miss special.

FanDuel Promo Code Super Bowl Odds Offer for Bet $5 to Win $280

Let’s first break down the offer mechanics. The FanDuel promo code does not require a special phrase or number to access this 56-1 odds special. Clicking any of the links will send new players to a custom FanDuel landing page, one that automatically locks in the bet $5 to win $280 cash offer. Players simply need to sign up, make a minimum deposit of $10, and then wager $5 on the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl 56.

This sportsbook bonus presents stunning odds for new players by not only stripping away the majority of risk in play while also potentially returning a big payday, but it does so with a cash payday. Now, bettors won’t have to worry about bringing in site credit and playing it through multiple times to turn it into usable cash. Pick the Bengals or Rams, if that pick wins, get the full $280 in cash within hours following the game.

Using the FanDuel Promo Code for Super Bowl 56

This 56-1 FanDuel odds offer first went live the day after the championship round and bettors have been signing up ever since. That said, FanDuel has recently started running “Lady Luck” ads which feature the bet $5 to win $280 offer. This recent advertising campaign will run during sporting events on several major channels, bringing awareness to the deal.

Commercials and advertising aside, both experienced, casual, and new bettors alike can identify the vast value in play with this FanDuel promo code offer. Either way, it figures to be one of the most-accessed odds boosts ahead of kickoff between the Bengals and Rams.

Bettors in the following states can access the FanDuel promo code and get the bet $5 to win $280 special: New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Louisiana, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois. To qualify, simply place a $5 wager after making a $10 first deposit. Don’t worry about the point spread — just pick the Bengals or Rams to secure an outright win.

In addition to this deal, be sure to lock in game odds boosts on player props and other markets and check out a free-to-play Super Bowl bingo game for a share of $100,000 in cash prizes.