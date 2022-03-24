FanDuel promo code offers top Sweet 16 bonus with no-brainer payout

Betting on March Madness is always a risky proposition, but it’s easier with a guaranteed bonus this FanDuel promo code provides. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight are taking center stage as college basketball fans get ready for another long weekend of hoops.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150!

MARCH MADNESS INSTANT BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with the newest FanDuel promo code will automatically trigger a 30-1 odds boost on the NCAA Tournament. Bet $5 on any of the Sweet 16 games and win $150 in bonus cash guaranteed.

March Madness is heating up after a wild first weekend. After a handful of upsets, tight finishes, and even a handful of overtime games, we are down to 16 teams. This is where the contenders separate themselves from the pretenders.

Unexpected upsets are woven into the fabric of the NCAA Tournament. That’s what makes betting on March Madness so tough. However, this FanDuel promo code provides an avenue for bettors to start things off with a $150 bonus.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and bet $5 to win $150 guaranteed on the Sweet 16.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $150 Bonus

There is no messing around when it comes to this FanDuel promo code. Simply sign up, make an initial deposit of $10 or more, and place a $5 wager on any NCAA Tournament game.

The outcome of the original wager has no impact on this bonus. Anyone who places the bet will automatically win $150 in bonus cash. There is no catch with this offer.

Again, there is no need to mess around with risk-free bets, odds boosts, or deposit matches. This FanDuel promo code cuts straight to the chase with $150 in bonuses guaranteed. That’s the bottom line.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code Bonus

Remember, this promo is only available to first-time depositors. FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most trusted brands in the industry due to its competitive odds, comprehensive markets, easy-to-use app, and new-user promos.

Let’s take a closer look at how players can grab this $150 bonus today:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to start the registration process.

After creating an account, make an initial deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Make a $5 wager on any Sweet 16 game .

. Win $150 in bonuses no questions asked.

Sweet 16 Matchups are Set

The Sweet 16 might be the best round of the NCAA Tournament pound-for-pound. There are games where both teams could legitimately make a run at the championship. That’s true in Gonzaga-Arkansas and Arizona-Houston on Thursday night.

However, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight still leave room for Cinderella. The entire country is rooting for Saint Peter’s to become the first 15-seed in history to make the Elite Eight. Do the Peacocks have enough magic to make a run all the way to the Final Four?

With four days of games, this FanDuel promo code can give bettors an extra $150 in bankroll to play with. This is what March Madness is all about.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and bet $5 to win $150 guaranteed on the Sweet 16.