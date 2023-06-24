FanDuel promo code: Saturday MLB $1,000 no-sweat bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

With lots of MLB action on deck today, our new FanDuel promo code offer allows new customers to dish out a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet on any matchup.

Register through our FanDuel promo code links to unlock a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. FanDuel’s latest welcome offer allows prospective players to wager up to $1,000 on any MLB game and receive a full refund in bonus bets after a loss.

Saturday’s MLB slate starts with the first of two Cubs-Cardinals games in London. After that, prepare for exciting showdowns like Mets-Phillies, Rangers-Yankees, and Astros-Dodgers. Thanks to FanDuel’s “No Sweat Bet” promotion, players can wager up to a grand on any MLB game or an event like the College World Series and earn fully-refunded bonus bets if things go sideways.

Take on any MLB game with a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet after utilizing our FanDuel promo code offer here.

Score $1K No Sweat First Bet for Saturday MLB Through FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Sportsbook recently unveiled its “No Sweat First Bet” welcome offer to prospective customers. The premise is simple: Bet on any upcoming MLB game this weekend and earn cash after a win or a bonus bet refund following a loss. While it’s not the only sportsbook offering refunds after a loss, FanDuel is one of the few covering four-digit wagers.

Following a brief registration through this post, place up to $1,000 on any suitable prop. Whether it’s on the Mets to beat the Phillies or for Rangers-Yankees to go “Under” on runs, a victory will pay out cash profit as expected, while a loss triggers a complete bonus bet refund. Any qualifying loss as high as $1,000 returns 100% of your stake, giving you a generous supply of bonus bets for the next few days.

FanDuel Promo Code Activation Instructions

FanDuel’s $1,000 “No Sweat” offer is a limited-time promotion. Follow our instructions below and lock in your first bet before time runs out:

Click here to trigger our FanDuel promo code links. Customers aren’t required to enter a promo code during registration.

Provide your name, date of birth, and other necessary account information.

Deposit enough cash to cover your opening wager.

Place up to $1,000 on any MLB betting market or a prop from a different sport.

Receive a full refund in bonus bets (max. value $1,000) after a loss. FanDuel will cancel the “No Sweat” offer and issue a standard cash payout after a win.

No Sweat SGP in London

The MLB weekend kicks off with Cubs-Cardinals in the MLB London Series. So to celebrate the international spectacle, FanDuel lets all customers bet on the action without breaking a sweat.

New and existing customers qualify for a No Sweat Same Game Parlay for Cubs-Cardinals. Opt into the promotion before the first pitch this afternoon and build your qualifying SGP. Like the welcome offer, FanDuel will cover the damage with a full refund in bonus bets after a loss. However, every customer will have a different wager limit specified in the offer terms.

FanDuel also has an “MLB Profit Boost” promotion for all bettors. Opt into the promo to collect two 25% profit boost tokens for any two MLB betting markets this weekend.

Click here to earn a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet through the latest FanDuel promo code offer.

