FanDuel promo code brings Titans-Packers bet $5, get $125 guaranteed

The best FanDuel promo code offer is an exclusive bonus for Titans-Packers on Thursday Night Football or any other game this weekend. Instead of taking a chance on the unpredictability of the NFL, lock in a guarantee.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, WY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW SIGN UP BONUS! BET $5, WIN $125

GUARANTEED! CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer will be eligible for a guaranteed 25-1 payout. After registering and making a deposit, place a $5 wager on the Packers or Titans. This will trigger a $125 bonus regardless of the outcome of the original wager.

It’s not every day that bettors can place a losing wager and still pull out the victory, but that’s exactly what this promotion will deliver. Although this offer can be used on any game this weekend, it all starts with Packers-Titans tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best places to go to bet on the NFL and this weekend is no different. Don’t miss a beat by signing up for this latest promo.

Click this link to automatically enable this FanDuel promo code and bet $5 to win $125 on Thursday Night Football.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $125 Guaranteed for Titans-Packers

New players can take advantage of this FanDuel promo for a guaranteed win on Thursday Night Football. Given the unpredictability of Thursday games and the NFL season as a whole, it doesn’t hurt to have a guarantee in your back pocket.

After signing up and making a $10+ cash deposit, players only need to place a $5 wager on either team to win $125 guaranteed. Who wins doesn’t matter when it comes to this bonus. For example, someone who bets $5 on the Titans will still win this bonus cash even if the Packers win by 50.

This $125 bonus can be used on any available market this weekend. Between the NFL, college football, NHL, college basketball, NBA, and UFC, there are tons of options to choose from.

Get the FanDuel Promo Code Offer for TNF

Redeeming this FanDuel offer doesn’t require a promo code. That might sound counterintuitive, but signing up with any of the links on this page will automatically enable this promotion. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help new users sign up and redeem this offer:

Click on any of the links on this page to start the registration process, including here .

. After being redirected to a landing page, fill out the prompts with basic information to create an account.

Using PayPal, online banking, credit/debit cards, or any other available method, make a deposit of $10 or more.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Betting on Packers-Titans

Betting on the NFL is never easy, but players can get a leg up with this guaranteed bonus. However, there are plenty of other ways to bet on Packers-Titans. There are always a ton of player props listed on FanDuel Sportsbook for every NFL game. Thursday Night Football always attracts attention from bettors, especially when it’s an intriguing matchup like Packers-Titans. Create a potentially lucrative same game parlay using player props with the spread, total points, or moneyline.

Click this link to automatically enable this FanDuel promo code and bet $5 to win $125 on Thursday Night Football.