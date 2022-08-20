FanDuel promo code: best UFC 278 bonuses in your state

The latest FanDuel promo code for UFC 278 will bring bettors in all states where the app is live some of each market’s strongest overall bonuses. While most players can score a $1,000 no-sweat first bet, those in select states (CO, IN, VA) will have access to other special offers. Meanwhile, with FanDuel Kansas pre-registration continuing this weekend, players can grab the $100 early sign-up offer here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 No Sweat First Bet!

ALL SPORTS! BET NOW

The FanDuel promo code for UFC 278 will bring the majority of prospective players who sign up tonight a chance to score a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Lock in on Usman-Edwards, or any other fight on the card, and get the wager fully insured. Meanwhile, check out the links below to drive access to some other specials in the aforementioned states.

As the month of August rolls forward, the sports scene is about to pick up. Likewise, the sports betting industry is about to heat up as well. UFC 278 is one of the biggest events of the month, and it headlines a weekend that will be the last until following the Super Bowl without meaningful football.

Click here to lock in the latest FanDuel promo code for UFC 278 and get a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Colorado users can get a $250 first deposit match here.

Indiana players can secure a bet $5, get $150 special here.

Virginia players can receive a $250 first bet match here.

FanDuel Promo Code for UFC 278 Kicks off Busy Season

The college football Week 0 slate kicks off next weekend before a full schedule plays out over Labor Day Weekend. Of course, NFL Week 1 follows, meaning we’ve basically arrived at the best time of year for sports bettors. Those who are looking to get a jump on football — or simply just wager on what is a strong card of UFC 278 fights can do so by playing any of the above market-specific specials.

Also of note, with Kansas sports betting going live on Sept. 1, this card will mark the last in which the state is prohibited from legally wager on the action. That said, such players can win by completing the pre-registration process for a $100 risk-free bet (get it here).

How to Get the FanDuel Promo Code for UFC

Those who are in qualifying states can follow some quick and easy steps to sign up. First, check to confirm which offer is available in your state:

No-sweat first bet: New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, and Connecticut.

$250 deposit match: Colorado

$250 bet match: Virginia

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed: Indiana

Now, follow these simple steps:

Use the appropriate links to get started and lock in your states offer.

Click through the landing page and provide the required information.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 to qualify for your special.

Make a first bet.

Other Specials Ahead

It’s worth noting that the FanDuel promo code for UFC 278 will also bring access to enhanced odds payouts, NFL bonuses, and other can’t-miss bonuses. Check back ahead of all the fights — and throughout the opening weeks of college football and UFC action.

Click right here to lock in and score the FanDuel promo code for UFC 278 and score a $1,000 no-sweat bet.