FanDuel promo code unleashes $200 Washington-Oregon bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best FanDuel promo code offer for college football is here for Washington-Oregon or any other game this weekend. New players who take advantage of this offer can lock up a no-brainer bonus for the games.

Sign up and redeem this FanDuel promo code offer in time to win on college football today. Bet $5 in the app to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed this weekend.

Washington vs. Oregon is the biggest game of the weekend. The winner will have the inside track at a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, there are tons of other options available for the weekend. Remember, this new promo is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is available for direct download from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Click this link to automatically enable this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets on college football.

FanDuel Promo Code: Turn $5 Washington-Oregon Bet Into $200

The best FanDuel promo will set bettors up with a guaranteed win on college football. Under normal circumstances, betting on college football can be tough. Crazy comebacks, upsets, and wild finishes are all reasons why we love college football, but it makes it difficult to bet on the games.

Fortunately, bettors who take advantage of this FanDuel promo will have the opportunity to start off with an easy winner. All it takes is a $5 wager in the app to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

It’s important to note that this bonus is available on any college football game. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in Washington vs. Oregon midday.

Washington vs. Oregon and Other College Football Matchups

This Pac-12 rivalry matchup is one of the best games of the weekend. In fact, it’s the only matchup between top 10 teams. Let’s take a look at the odds on FanDuel Sportsbook (odds subject to change before kickoff):

Team Spread Moneyline Total Oregon +3.5 (-122) +134 O 66.5 (-110) Washington -3.5 (+100) -162 U 66.5 (-110)

Although Washington-Oregon is garnering a ton of attention, there are other great matchups available as well. North Carolina vs. Miami is another game between top 25 opponents. Not to mention, USC and Notre Dame will rekindle their rivalry as well. There should be something for every college football fan.

Unlocking This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

This offer is only available for first-time depositors in the app. For a quick breakdown of the registration process, refer to the step-by-step guide below:

Click here to activate this offer without the need for a promo code.

to activate this offer without the need for a promo code. Set up a new account by filling in the required fields with the necessary sign-up information.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this account.

Using the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Bet $5 on Washington-Oregon or any other college football game this weekend.

Win $200 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.