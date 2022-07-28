FanDuel promo code unlocks $1,000 no-sweat first bet

This FanDuel promo code is rolling out the red carpet for bettors ahead of this busy weekend. The MLB regular season is heating up, UFC 277 is here, and there are plenty of other options between tennis, golf, and soccer.

The latest FanDuel promo code will unlock a different bonus depending on the state. Players in most states will be eligible for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. This unique offer will provide up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance for new players. Anyone in Indiana, Colorado, or Virginia will be eligible for state-specific bonuses.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 No Sweat First Bet!

ALL SPORTS! BET NOW

July might be one of the quieter months when it comes to sports, but this weekend should be busy. The second half of the MLB season is well underway as teams jockey for a chance at the postseason. Meanwhile, UFC 277 is a stacked card up and down. This FanDuel promo code is the key to unlocking a massive bonus.

New players can click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code for a $1,000 risk-free bet in most states. Players in Indiana can click here for a $150 bonus. Click here for a $250 first-deposit match in Colorado. Click here for a free-bet match of up to $250 in Virginia.

FanDuel Promo Code’s $1K No-Sweat Bet

This no-sweat first bet is a one-of-a-kind offer for new players. Instead of taking a chance on that first bet, use this FanDuel promo code to make it a no-sweat bet. Any losses on that initial wager will be refunded in site credit.

For example, if someone loses on a $1,000 wager, this player will receive $1,000 in free bets. Essentially, this FanDuel promo code provides a second chance to first-time bettors. It’s hard to beat that deal.

Other Offers in Indiana, Colorado & Virginia

In most FanDuel Sportsbook states, the $1,000 no-sweat first bet is the offer on the table. However, for anyone located in Indiana, Colorado, or Virginia, there are other opportunities available. Here’s a quick look at the bonus breakdown for each state:

Indiana: Any new players who sign up and bet $5 on any game will win $150 in bonus cash guaranteed.

Colorado: First-time depositors will receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $250. Double any first deposit with this offer.

Virginia: New bettors will receive a free bet equaling the amount wagered on a first bet. This free bet caps out at $250.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up and claiming the latest FanDuel promo code is the easiest way to lock in any of these bonuses. Follow these steps to get started:

Use the links below to lock in this promo code in your state. Click here for the $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Indiana bettors can click here for a $150 bonus. Click here for the first-deposit match in Colorado. Click here for a free-bet match in Virginia.



New players can click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code for a $1,000 risk-free bet in most states. Players in Indiana can click here for a $150 bonus. Click here for a $250 first-deposit match in Colorado. Click here for a free-bet match of up to $250 in Virginia.