FanDuel promo code unlocks bet $5, get $150 NFL Week 1 bonus

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code for a head start on betting Week 1 of the NFL season. When using our links to register for an account, the promo code will be automatically applied for you.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS ANY GAME!

$150 INSTANTLY BET NOW

Our FanDuel promo code will give customers $150 in free bets after wagering $5 on the NFL. Even if your bet loses, FanDuel will give you the $150 bonus.

The NFL season gets started on Thursday with the Bills vs. Rams. Sunday includes a full slate of games before the opening week ends on Monday night in Seattle. In addition to the $150 bonus, every customer on FanDuel can use a no sweat first bet on any NFL game this weekend.

Click here to sign up with the FanDuel promo code. Make a $5 bet on any NFL game to earn $150 in free bets.

How to Use the FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel customers can bet on tons of different sports and leagues, but none have the number of options that you can find for the NFL. Follow our guide to sign up with the FanDuel promo code.

Click here to register for an account on FanDuel Sportsbook. The promo code is applied for you. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android. Choose a banking method to deposit at least $10 into your account. Make a $5 bet on any NFL game. Win or lose, FanDuel will give you $150 in bonus money.

After using this bonus, head to the promotions page to use a no sweat first bet on any NFL game. If this wager loses, you will get a free bet of the same amount for a second chance.

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season will start with the Rams raising a Super Bowl banner at SoFi Stadium. But, they won’t have an easy game to win following the ceremony. The Rams will have the face the Bills, who are the current favorite on FanDuel to win the Super Bowl this season.

Sunday will feature a full slate of action, featuring the Browns vs. Panthers, Chiefs vs. Cardinals, and Packers vs. Vikings, which leads up to the nightcap between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

On Monday night, Russell Wilson will play in Seattle for the first time as a visitor. The Broncos will try to start on a good note against a Seahawks team that may struggle this season after losing Wilson as their QB.

Super Bowl Betting Bonus

Customers have until the Rams-Bills game on Thursday to use a Super Bowl bonus. If you place a bet of $50 or more on a team to win the Super Bowl, FanDuel will give you $5 in bonus money for every game that team wins during the season.

So, if you bet on the Bills and they win 12 games, you would gain $60 in bonus money. Other than the Bills, other teams with great odds include the Buccaneers, Chiefs, Rams, Packers, and Chargers.

Click here to use the FanDuel promo code for an instant $150 bonus after a $5 bet on the NFL this week.