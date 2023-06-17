FanDuel promo code: $2,500 for U.S. Open, MLB Father’s Day Weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This FanDuel promo code offer is setting bettors up to win big on the U.S. Open or MLB. Get started with one of the best offers on the market. This no-sweat bet is raising the bar for what sportsbooks typically offer bettors.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $2,500

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET BET NOW

New players who take advantage of this FanDuel promo code offer can start off with a $2,500 no-sweat bet. Place a real money wager on MLB or the U.S. Open. Players who lose that first wager will receive an instant refund in bonus bets.

The U.S. Open is in full swing so there are plenty of live betting options for golf fans. Not to mention, there are a ton of games on tap for MLB fans today. In short, there are a number of different ways to bet this weekend at FanDuel Sportsbook. Download the app and start off with this four-figure no-sweat bet.

Click this link to get started with this FanDuel promo code offer and lock in a $2,500 no-sweat bet this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code: Start With $2,500 No-Sweat Bet

New players have the ultimate flexibility when it comes to this FanDuel promo. First off, every initial wager up to $2,500 will be completely covered. So, someone who only wants to place a small wager will still get that same safety net as another player who plans on placing a $2,500 first bet.

Additionally, this no-sweat bet is applicable to a wide range of markets. While we expect to see a lot of interest in the U.S. Open and MLB, there are tennis matches, UFC bouts, and more.

It’s important to note that this no-sweat bet is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New players can sign up from a computer but must download the app to unlock this offer.

Also note that FanDuel represents one of the best casino offerings available in legal markets. Whether looking for NJ casino apps or real money casinos in other states, it’s currently a must-play.

Activating This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook won’t take long. Check out this detailed sign-up guide to begin:

Click here to start the registration process. This will bypass the need for a physical promo code.

to start the registration process. This will bypass the need for a physical promo code. Set up a new account by filling in the required prompts with basic identifying information.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this offer.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $2,500 no-sweat first bet on the U.S. Open or MLB this weekend.

Anyone who loses on that no-sweat bet will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

FanDuel Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to ongoing boosts and bonuses. Look to the promos page for new and updated offers. Same game parlays are one of the most popular ways to bet on MLB games. Craft potentially lucrative parlays with the moneyline, total runs, individual player props, and other unique bet legs. While same game parlays are tough to win, they offer bettors massive payouts.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.