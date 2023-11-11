FanDuel promo code: Why this weekend is unequivocally the best time to sign up

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

When it comes to sports betting, it’s not just about what a sportsbook offers, but it’s also about when they offer it. Enter the FanDuel promo code that currently turns a winning $5 moneyline bet into $150 in bonuses. The promotion has been live for almost a week now, but this weekend is the deal time to sign up.

No, this isn’t a sales pitch — it’s common sense. Just open up your favorite sports website and take a look at the schedule over the next 36 hours:

Love college football? Check out games like Georgia-Ole Miss and dozens of other college games.

Love the NFL? Get ready for 49ers-Jaguars among others.

How about the NBA, NHL and UFC? Yeah, that’s all in-store, too.

With well over 50 individual games on the board throughout this weekend, FanDuel Sportsbook’s offer that allows players to lock in a $150 is perfect for this weekend. Did I make the point?

FanDuel promo code: Best way to use the offer

If you’re looking for a way to leverage the power of this offer on Saturday, backing Georgia to survive a tough test from Ole Miss might be a good way to go. The SEC primetime matchup could feature the return of Georgia star tight end Brock Powers. As Georgia continues to pass a series of difficult tests, the Bulldogs are now getting healthy for the stretch drive. That’s a scary thought, and given this FanDuel Sportsbook promo is all about choosing a team to simply win outright, UGA feels like a pretty good play.

Want to wait it out until Sunday? Here’s a home underdog to consider: The Jacksonville Jaguars. Look at Jacksonville, sitting at 6-2, getting disrespected by oddsmakers ahead of their 49ers matchup. Jacksonville is surging, the offense is clicking, and they’re getting a San Francisco team in the midst of a three-game winning streak. The 49ers just acquired Chase Young and are getting healthy, but are we sure this defense, in 2023, is actually good? Are we sure Brock Purdy is good? Maybe they are and he is, but give me Jacksonville.

Other bonuses you will get when you sign up

The 30-1 moneyline odds on any game across any sport with the FanDuel promo code is a nice start. That might get you in the door, but what happens after you use the FanDuel promo code? Well, the app has plenty of secondary offers that might make you want to stick around.

A quick look:

30% parlay profit boost: All customers receive one 30% PBT to use on a CFB parlay

Ryen Rusillo “The Alliance” Parlay: Roll with Ryen’s featured parlay on 11/11

Sunday Funday: All customers grab a 30% PBT to use on any SGP/SGP+ wager

What to know about the FanDuel promo code

You’ve got a great offer for a great weekend of sports with the FanDuel promo code, but before you sign up, there are a few things you probably should know. Let’s quickly check the boxes:

This offer is available only to new players. If you’ve already played with FanDuel, sorry, but you’re not eligible.

This offer is available in states that have online sports betting and where FanDuel is live: MA, NJ, NY, PA, WV, VA, MD, KS, KY, TN, LA, CO, AZ, WY, IA, IL, IN, OH, MI

You have to be 21 years of age.

If you fit the above profile, then you can get started with this link and a $10 deposit, $5 first wager, and be on your way to nailing down $150 in bonuses this weekend.