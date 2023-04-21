FanDuel promo code wins $150 bonus instantly during NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are living up to the hype so far and this FanDuel promo code offer is raising the stakes on the games. New players who take advantage of this offer have an opportunity to win a guaranteed bonus. Let’s take a closer look at this exclusive promotion.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS BET NOW

Get in on the action with this FanDuel promo code offer and win $150 in bonus bets instantly. Sign up, download the mobile app, and place a $5 wager on any NBA team to win $150 in bonus bets.

There are three games coming in hot tonight — Celtics-Hawks, Cavaliers-Knicks, and Nuggets-Timberwolves. However, it doesn’t matter which game bettors choose when it comes to this promotion.

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving bettors a chance to win big with this guaranteed bonus. From there, new players will have a slew of bonus bets to use on the rest of the NBA Playoffs games this weekend.

Click this link to enable this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $150 NBA Playoffs Bonus

This FanDuel promo makes it easy for anyone to win on the NBA Playoffs. Under normal circumstances, betting on the NBA is unpredictable, but this offer takes the guesswork out of it.

Remember, any new player who places a $5+ wager on the NBA through the FanDuel Sportsbook app will win $150 in bonus bets. That will set up bettors to go big on the NBA Playoffs, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB, or any other game this weekend.

Guarantees are far from the norm in sports betting, but that’s exactly what new bettors can get here. Start off the weekend right with one of the easiest wins on the market.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook is the easy part. Figuring out how to spend these $150 in bonus bets might take a bit more thought. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start the registration process.

Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this offer.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any NBA Playoffs game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

NBA Playoffs Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are one of the most popular ways to bet on the NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors can go for big payouts by combining multiple bets on one game. Of course, it’s tough to win these kinds of bets, but that’s why the payouts are sizable.

Check out the promotions page in the app for exclusive offers on same game parlays and other options. There are tons of different ways to win on the NBA Playoffs and it all starts with these guaranteed bonus bets.

Click this link to enable this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS BET NOW

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.