FanDuel promo code: bet $5, score $150 no matter what this week

With the weekend approaching, it’s time for sports fans to snag a big-time bonus with the latest FanDuel promo code. New players have an opportunity to start off with an easy win before the first weekend of college football and another busy few days of MLB action. Kansas sports betting isn’t live yet, but players there can pre-register for $150 in bonuses here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS ANY GAME!

$150 INSTANTLY BET NOW

This FanDuel promo code is unlocking a 30-1 guaranteed payout for new users. Sign up and bet $5 on any game to lock in a $150 bonus, regardless of whether or not that initial wager wins or loses. This bonus will convert as soon as new bettors place that $5 wager.

This offer can be applied to any available market this week, but we expect to see a lot of bettors eyeing up college football. Week 0 is this weekend and although there are only a handful of matchups, these are the first meaningful college football games of the 2022 season.

FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the bar with this guaranteed new-user payout. This offer can lay the foundation so sports fans can hit the ground running with the start of football season.

Click here to automatically apply this FanDuel promo code and bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150

There is nothing too complicated about this FanDuel promo code. While this offer might seem like it’s too good to be true, it’s the real deal. Sign up and place a $5 wager on any game. This could be a college football matchup, any of the dozens of MLB games this weekend, or even one of the final NFL preseason games.

Once that bet is placed, new players will earn $150 in bonus cash instantly. This can be used on any available market on FanDuel Sportsbook. Again, this bonus credit can serve as a head start for new users before this busy weekend comes up.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code

Let’s take a closer look at how new players can register and claim this bonus. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to begin the registration process:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code, including here . There is no need to manually input a code to trigger this bonus.

. There is no need to manually input a code to trigger this bonus. Create an account by providing basic information and making an initial cash deposit of $10 or more.

Download the mobile app using the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any game this week. Win $150 in bonus cash as soon as that wager is placed.

What to Bet on This Weekend

The college football season is starting off with a bang. It always feels weird to call it “Week 0” but that’s because there are only a handful of games. The marquee matchup of the weekend is a meeting between Nebraska and Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

However, that’s just one of the games to choose from. Wyoming-Illinois, UConn-Utah State, North Texas-UTEP, Nevada-New Mexico State, Charlotte-Florida Atlanta, and Vanderbilt-Hawaii are a few more games on the docket this Saturday.

Click here to automatically apply this FanDuel promo code and bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.