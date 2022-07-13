FanDuel promo code’s $1,000 no-sweat first bet for Tuesday MLB

Players that are ready to make a breakout move will be interested in the current FanDuel promo code. The goal for many sports bettors is a step up to a higher standard wagering increment. This is definitely the way forward, but there is a risk involved, right? In this case, the potential downside is completely removed.

The FanDuel promo code for first-time users will provide a no-sweat bet up to $1,000. Put another way, this is first bet insurance. Any winnings will be paid out immediately in cash. However, in the event of a loss, players will receive a refund in free bets, providing a soft landing.

There is a huge baseball slate today, and most people are focusing on MLB betting right now. At the same time, this promotion is not limited to any one sport. Players can place wagers on The Open Championship, a boxing match, a tennis tournament, or a NASCAR race. All listed events are fair game, which means there are tons of options.

Click here to trigger the FanDuel promo code and claim this $1,000 no-sweat bet. This promo is available to new users in most states. Click here for the $150 bonus in Indiana. Players in Colorado can click here for a 100% first-deposit match. Bettors in Virginia can click here for a 100% first-bet match.

FanDuel Promo Code No-Sweat Bet Lowdown

Let’s take a closer look at the no-sweat bet. First, this offer goes as high as $1,000, but this is not required. The rub here is that players can bet any amount up to $1,000 and still be eligible for a 100% refund in free bets.

Secondly, there are no limitations with regard to pregame markets. Players can place this no-sweat bet in any market, including MLB favorites on the moneyline. Conversely, some players will prefer an added risk with a greater reward. Either way, this no-sweat bet provides a ton of action.

FanDuel Sign-Up Offers in Virginia, Indiana, and Colorado

There are different welcome offers in a few other states. Players in Virginia can lock in a 100% first-bet match of up to $250. Place an initial wager and whatever it is, this FanDuel promo code will provide a dollar-for-dollar match up to $250. The Colorado bonus code will trigger a 100% deposit match up to $250. As for Indiana, anyone who signs up and places a $5 wager will immediately win $150 in bonus cash.

Grab the FanDuel Promo Code for a No-Sweat Bet

Complete these simple steps to receive your no-sweat bet:

1.) Above all, make sure that you click one of our activation links to trigger the promo.

2.) Second, when you reach the landing page, follow the prompts to establish your account.

3.) Thirdly, determine how much you want to bet and make your initial deposit.

4.) Next, if you have not already done so, take a moment to download the mobile app.

5.) The final step is the fun part. Place a wager on any sport, in any market, and it will be a no-sweat bet.

