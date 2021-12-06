FanDuel promo for MNF gives Bet $5, Win $150 offer on Bills-Patriots

A Monday Night Football showdown between the top two teams in the AFC East is set for tonight and the latest FanDuel promo includes a sizable odds boost on the Bills or Patriots to win. Bettors who sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account can cash in on a 30-1 odds boost, with winning bets being paid out in cash, not site credit.

Prospective bettors who register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account will have the opportunity to Bet $5, Win $150 as part of this new user promo. Any bettor who applies this 30-1 odds boost on the Bills or Patriots to win on Monday Night Football will be able to immediately withdraw their winnings if the bet settles as a winner.

The New England Patriots will have the opportunity to take a two-game lead in the win column in the AFC east with a victory on Monday Night Football. If the Buffalo Bills successfully defend home field, they’ll overtake the Patriots for the top spot in the division, while also entering the conversation for a first round by in the playoffs.

The New England Patriots are the hottest team in the league, entering Monday night in the midst of a six-game winning streak. That streak has catapulted the Patriots to the top of the AFC East, just a half game ahead of the Buffalo Bills. A victory for New England could give them a bit of breathing room, while boosting their chances for home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Buffalo has alternated wins and losses for the past few weeks, resulting in a 7-4 record. If Buffalo were to pull out a victory at home, it would put them in the AFC East lead, while putting them in the conversation for a first round bye.

This FanDuel promo provides new users a 30-1 odds boost to apply to the team of their choice. This promo is a great one, as it gives a tremendous odds boost that pays out winning bets in cash. Typically new user promos are backed in site credit, but this FanDuel promo gives bettors the chance to win $150 cash, which can then be withdrawn.

A meaningful odds boost

Despite having won six consecutive games, the Patriots enter this game as a +120 moneyline underdog. On the other side of the field, the Buffalo Bills are a -142 moneyline favorite. That means it would usually take a $142 wager to make $100 in profit with a Bills win. Regardless of which team a bettor chooses, this FanDuel promo allows users to place a $5 bet on the team of their choice to win at boosted +3000 odds. Keep in mind that if the bet settles as a winner, the user can withdraw the $150 cash funds with no playthrough requirement.

