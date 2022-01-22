FanDuel promo has insane NFL Playoffs scoring bonus with 100% guarantee

The NFL Divisional Round is now here and the latest FanDuel promo can be applied to any of the four games this weekend. All eight teams in action have more than a reasonable chance of playing for a trip to the Super Bowl next weekend, and with oddsmakers setting a short lines across the board, at least an upset or two figures to happen. That said, the latest FanDuel promo removes all of the guesswork with a new offer available to players both in and outside of New York that’s guaranteed to pay.

Bettors can grab 125-1 odds on any NFL game this weekend to feature any score with our exclusive FanDuel promo. One score will trigger the bonus, which is notable because every single most must feature at least one score.

While ties can and have happened during the regular season, the postseason brings a different set of rules. One team must play on while the other must go home. In order for a winner to be decided, a team has to outscore it’s opponent, so this FanDuel promo isn’t a no-brainer or a 99.9% probable winner. It’s a full, solid lock.

Click here to get the latest FanDuel promo code in and outside of the New York this weekend across all legal betting markets.

FanDuel Promo Pays Guaranteed on NFL Playoffs

Let’s first talk about why this FanDuel promo is a thing. Why would an app effectively set odds that will absolutely win? It’s a question that has a pretty straightforward answer. With New York online sports betting rolling into one of its first weekends, the top apps are looking to bring in as many new players as possible.

Really, the same can be said of all markets ahead of Super Bowl 56, which is a key day for operators. To maximize business, apps like FanDuel offer aggressive promos, like 30-1 odds on NFL winners and $1,000 risk-free bets.

But our FanDuel promo is an exclusive offer provided in partnership with the company that’s only available here and to a small handful of sites. This promo tags a guarantee along with crazy odds, eliminating the uncertainty while providing a big win.

As noted above, postseason games require a score, so this bonus can’t lose. Still, the weekend will feature several elite offenses and star quarterbacks, and it’s likely that this promo will hit within the opening quarter in the majority of games. In other words, it’s a no-sweat proposition.

How to Get This Exclusive FanDuel Promo for NFL Divisional Round

Getting started is simple. As long as you’re in New York or any other state where the app is taking action, the 125-1 odds bonus will be in play.

Click here to get started. At the special landing page, you will see the full terms of the offer.

to get started. At the special landing page, you will see the full terms of the offer. Click through to register by providing some general information.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 before placing a $1 wager on any of the games.

For instance, let’s say a bettor signs up, deposits, and is then read to bet. They can place a $1 wager on Green Bay to win the 49ers-Packers matchup. Regardless of the outcome, $125 in bonus cash will pay out within hours following the game’s completion.

Same Game Parlays and More

Each day this weekend, be sure to check out the daily odds boosts available in-app. Meanwhile, also lock in a $10 risk-free same game parlay when placing an SGP with 3+ legs. If it doesn’t hit, bettors will get a back site credit.

