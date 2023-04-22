FanDuel promo: Score the NBA Playoffs signup bonus for $150 bonus bets

The NBA Playoffs continue throughout the weekend, giving new users a chance to activate our FanDuel promo and flip a $5+ bet on any game into a whopping $150 in bonus bets.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGN UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

Turn $5 into $150 during the NBA Playoffs with the latest FanDuel promo. The “Bet $5, Get $150” allows new customers to earn $150 in bonus bets this weekend with a qualifying bet worth as little as $5.

Four games hit the hardwood on Saturday, starting with Game 4 of 76ers-Nets and Suns-Clippers. After that, Game 3 of Bucks-Heat and Grizzlies-Lakers closes the evening in style. No matter the game you’re excited about this evening, FanDuel Sportsbook lets any new user score a 30-to-1 bonus bet payout off a $5 wager, win or lose. That means a hearty bankroll for the rest of the NBA Playoffs.

Activate our “Bet $5, Get $150” FanDuel promo here and lock in a magnificent bonus bet payout during the NBA Playoffs.

FanDuel Promo Promises $150 in Bonus Bets After $5+ NBA Wager

It’s rare that an online sportsbook rewards bettors after a win or loss. But that’s the beauty of FanDuel, which now lets first-time players turn $5 into $150 in bonus bets even after a loss.

To get started, sign up through the links within this post. After registration, place your first $5+ stake on any NBA playoff game. Any $5+ bet on a prop like Suns -7.5, Heat ML +176, or Grizzlies-Lakers Over 221 points will return $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome. However, bettors can still earn cash profit if their qualifying stake settles as a win.

Even though FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $150” deal is perfect for the NBA Playoffs, new users aren’t limited to basketball. Players can bet $5+ on MLB, boxing, or another sport to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets this weekend.

How to Register for ‘Bet $5, Get $150’ FanDuel Promo

Signing up for FanDuel Sportsbook takes no more than a couple of minutes, especially if you’re already familiar with other online sportsbooks. Click the links if you’re in an approved state and lock in the “Bet $5, Get $150” offer for the NBA Playoffs and more:

Click here to activate the new “Bet $5, Get $150” FanDuel promo.

Enter your name, date of birth, and other essential account information.

Deposit at least $10 using one of FanDuel’s approved banking methods.

Place at least $5 on any eligible betting market, including the NBA Playoffs.

Receive $150 in bonus bets after your wager settles as a win or loss. Any victory still produces standard cash winnings.

Get No Sweat SGP for Any NBA Game

New FanDuel customers don’t have to sweat the results of their first bet. Now, they won’t have to worry about their first NBA Same Game Parlay thanks to FanDuel’s “No Sweat SGP” promotion.

Following a brief opt-in, FanDuel will cover a loss on any 3+ leg SGP or SGP+ for one of this weekend’s eight NBA playoff games. In other words, FanDuel will return a full refund in bonus bets if the qualifying parlay loses. This helps bettors feel comfortable with any SGP that would otherwise be considered “high-risk.”

Click here to dive into today’s NBA playoff games with a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” FanDuel promo.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGN UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.