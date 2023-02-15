FanDuel promo unloads $1K no-sweat NBA bet tonight

The NBA is gearing up for All-Star weekend, but first, grab this FanDuel promo. New users who get started with this exclusive offer can go all in on an NBA or college basketball bet this week.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

Sign up with this FanDuel promo to get a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for the NBA, college basketball, or any other game this week. Anyone who loses on their first bet will receive a full refund in bonus bets for up to $1,000.

There are 13 NBA games between Wednesday and Thursday night. There are even more in college basketball throughout the weekend. That means there is a ton of action on the hardwood for bettors.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the top dogs in the sports betting industry and it’s easy to see why. The competitive odds, easy-to-use app, and comprehensive list of markets make it a top option for sports fans.

New players can activate this FanDuel promo for a $1,000 no-sweat bet on the NBA this week. Click here to register and claim this offer.

FanDuel Promo: How to Sign Up Today

Before we dive into the details of this FanDuel promo, let’s take a quick look at how to sign up. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the registration process:

Click on any of the links above or below to start. There is no need for a promo code.

Fill out the required prompts with basic information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit through any of the secure banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat bet on the NBA, college basketball, or any other game.

Get $1K No-Sweat Bet With This FanDuel Promo

This no-sweat bet is one of the most creative offers on the market. Additionally, this FanDuel promo is one of the largest offers out there right now. Remember, any losses on that first bet will trigger an immediate refund in bonus bets. That’s where the “no-sweat” aspect of this promotion comes into play.

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling the dice here and giving bettors the chance to go all in on any game in any sport. With so many options out there, it’s a great time to take advantage of this offer.

Other Ways to Bet on the NBA This Week

There are tons of different ways to bet on the NBA. While a ton of basketball fans are going to bet on the spread, total points, and moneyline, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Player props are becoming one of the most popular ways to bet on the NBA. Bettors can even put together multiple player props, the spread, and total points into one massive same game parlays. Although parlays are tough to win, they offer huge payouts.

With 10 games on Wednesday night alone, there are plenty of options out there for bettors. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big on the NBA.

New players can activate this FanDuel promo for a $1,000 no-sweat bet on the NBA this week. Click here to register and claim this offer.