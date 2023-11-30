FanDuel Seahawks-Cowboys promo: Bet $5 on TNF, score $150 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Thanks to the new FanDuel Seahawks-Cowboys promo, whoever wins Thursday Night Football will make many new FanDuel customers jump for joy with a $150 bonus. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here, place $5 on Seattle or Dallas to win, and score $150 in bonus bets if your team secures the W.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM OFFER

NFL Week 13 opens with the Seahawks and Cowboys at Jerry World. Dallas is an 8.5-point home favorite on FanDuel, but all that matters is who wins. Whether you bet on the Cowboys to handle business at home or on the Seahawks to pull off the upset, the “Bet $5, Get $150” offer gives winning bettors a $150 payout in bonus bets plus the expected cash profit.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook and claim the offer below, then stick around for my betting pick and other TNF promotions.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers $150 Bonus Following $5 Win on Seahawks or Cowboys

The new version of FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $150” awards players with successful moneyline bets. Risk just $5 on Seattle or Dallas to win, and FanDuel will treat the bonus the same. Essentially, customers get 30-1 odds (+3000) on either team.

Here’s how prospective users can qualify for the “Bet $5, Get $150” FanDuel Seahawks-Cowboys promo:

Click this link to initiate registration.

Select your playing area and create an account.

Choose a payment method and deposit at least $10.

Place at least $5 on the Seahawks’ or Cowboys’ moneyline.

Receive $150 in bonus bets (plus cash winnings) if your team wins.

FanDuel Seahawks-Cowboys Promo: Moneyline Odds + Pick

Moneyline SEA Seahawks +350 DAL Cowboys -450

The Cowboys are red hot, winning four of their last five games en route to an 8-3 record. That’s just one of the reasons I’m picking them to win Thursday Night Football.

Dallas owns the league’s highest-scoring offense (31.5 PPG) and the fourth-ranked defense (16.8 PA/G). The Cowboys are a legitimate Super Bowl contender that enters tonight with a clean bill of health. Comparatively, the Seahawks have dropped three of their last four games to fall to 6-5. Seattle ranks 18th in offense (20.8 PPG), 22nd in defense (22.6 PA/G), and has key contributors like RB Kenneth Walker III (D – oblique) and DE Leonard Williams (Q – ankle) on the injury report.

The Seahawks would have enough trouble with Dallas if everyone were healthy. But a loaded Cowboys team headlined by QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, and EDGE Micah Parsons will easily take care of business tonight.

Under normal circumstances, bettors won’t touch a -450 moneyline. You would have to risk $675 to get $150 in winnings. But FanDuel’s promotion makes it a no-brainer. Betting just $5 on a Cowboys win would net $150 in bonus bets (plus $1.11 in cash profit).

No Sweat SGP

The “Bet $5, Get $150” FanDuel Seahawks-Cowboys promo isn’t the only TNF offer. Bettors can also build a “No Sweat” Same Game Parlay on the FanDuel app. Opt into the offer and construct a Seahawks-Cowboys SGP with 3+ legs and minimum +400 odds. If your SGP doesn’t win, FanDuel will refund your qualifying wager with bonus bets.

FanDuel also allows bettors to tail the “Kay Adams & Gronk SGP,” which is eligible for the “No Sweat” promotion. This four-leg SGP has +472 odds, so a $10 wager would return $47.20 in cash winnings:

DK Metcalf 60+ Receiving Yards

Jake Ferguson 25+ Receiving Yards

Dak Prescott 250+ Passing Yards

CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD Scorer

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.