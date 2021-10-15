FanDuel Sportsbook NBA promo gives 75-1 odds to help kick off 75th season

The NBA’s 75th season is almost here and the newest FanDuel Sportsbook NBA promo will help new users celebrate in the best possible way. The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will start things off on Tuesday night.

This FanDuel Sportsbook NBA promo gives new users the chance to grab 75-1 moneyline odds on any NBA team during the first two days of the season. Users can Bet $2, Win $150 on any NBA team. Simply register and make a qualifying initial deposit.

The Bucks are the defending champions, but the Nets are the favorites to win it all in 2022. The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will meet in the nightcap. We couldn’t ask for better matchups on the first night of the year.

All four of these teams are eligible for this 75-1 odds boost with this FanDuel Sportsbook NBA promo. Or, if you don’t love these games, feel free to look at the Wednesday night slate of games. Either way, it’s a fantastic offer for bettors interested in legal online sports betting.

Click here to sign up for this FanDuel Sportsbook NBA promo and grab this insane promo for 75-1 moneyline odds on any NBA game on Tuesday or Wednesday.

FanDuel Sportsbook NBA promo gives 75-1 NBA odds boost

This FanDuel Sportsbook NBA promo is brand new for the 75th NBA season, but this is a familiar new-user bonus. These types of odds boosts are a great way for new bettors to start off with a low-risk, high-reward wager.

Some sportsbooks offer new-users bonuses in site credit, but this promo is straight cash. If you win your $2 wager, you win $150 that you can immediately withdraw or use on other bets.

Another intriguing aspect of this offer is the fact that you have options. There are 13 games on the first two days of the season. That means you have 26 different teams to choose from.

Getting Started with a FanDuel Sportsbook NBA Promo

This offer is exclusive to new users who have never made a deposit on FanDuel Sportsbook. Claiming these 75-1 NBA odds can be done in a few simple steps. Here is what you need to do to get started:

Create an account by clicking here .

. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Make an initial deposit via any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Place a $2 wager on any NBA team’s moneyline at 75-1 (+7500) odds.

Win $150 in cash if your team wins.

The NBA Season Kicks Off

The NBA season is back after another short offseason. It doesn’t seem too long ago that we saw Giannis Antetokounmpo hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. We will see Antetokounmpo again when he takes the floor against Kevin Durant and the Nets.

The late game on opening night is going to be a star-studded affair. Stephen Curry is looking to make some magic against Lebron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles.

The second night of NBA action is going to be jam-packed with games. The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics will be the featured game on ESPN, but there will be no shortage of options for bettors.

Find your team and place your bet on FanDuel Sportsbook.

