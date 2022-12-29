FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo: How to gain direct access to pre-launch bonus

With the launch of sports betting coming to the Buckeye State this Saturday night, new users who lock in the FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo will be able to turn around a $100 bet credit and pair it up with a soon-to-be-announced sign up bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook OHIO PRE-LAUNCH CLAIM NOW FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

Interested individuals can easily claim this bonus by simply clicking any link on this page. In turn, the corresponding FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo reserves $100 worth of free bets for their first 2023 login.

If you could hand-pick a month for your state to go live with online sports betting, January might be it. After all, the month starts with a bang and has many and varied important sports throughout. New Year’s Day opens with some morning club soccer. Soon after, NFL, CBB, NBA, and NHL join the fray. The following day, four of the biggest bowl games of the college football season kick off. Later in the month, the college football National Championship Game, NFL Playoffs, and Australian Open all get underway. In other words, it’s the perfect month to invest $100 of free money from FanDuel Sportsbook for anyone from Ohio.

Click here to unlock the FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo that secures $100 worth of free bets for pre-registrants for launch.

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Promo Reserves $100 Gift for Early Sign-ups

In a week’s time, Ohio residents will no longer have the ability to enjoy pre-registration promotions from competing sportsbooks. The state goes live with online sports betting on New Year’s Day, meaning the amazing offers available now will disappear. These early sign-up bonuses are instrumental to helping sportsbooks gain new clientele before the launch. As a result, Ohio’s residents can find bonuses now that would never exist post-launch.

This page’s FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo is a shining example of that fact. After all, Ohioans pre-registering through any of this page’s links today will automatically collect $100 when the state goes live. The new patron will access their account on New Year’s Day to find $100 worth of free wagers. That pool of betting money is valid in any sports with any wager types, as well. To summarize, then, Ohioans have a chance to collect $100 for free with no risk, just for creating an account.

Easily Activate FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Promo Via This Walkthrough

FD Sportsbook is well-practiced at building promotions that its new and current members will enjoy on multiple levels. FanDuel knows it sometimes takes more than just a generous offer itself. Therefore, FanDuel has honed its craft and made it so sign-ups can get on-board quickly and easily. This page’s promotion is no exception, as Ohioans can create an account and secure their bonus in minutes. To summarize how to do so, we built a basic walkthrough for the process below:

First of all, interested parties must click here to unlock the FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo described on this page.

to unlock the FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo described on this page. Secondly, they need to answer all questions asked of them to create their new FD Sportsbook account. For example, FanDuel requires your full name, home address, birth date, etc.

At this point, the pre-registrant can wait until January 1, on which they will login and claim their $100 prize.

Finally, the new user can place their $100 worth of bets in any sports with any bet types.

NYD EPL Prop Bets Live at FD Sportsbook Now

Any Ohio resident collecting this page’s FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo will have $100 to bet with next week. Therefore, those individuals will likely spend some time plotting out how to use that money. For some, the best options are the first ones, eliminating over-thinking. If you fall into that category, you may want to look at some of the early soccer matches on New Year’s Day.

The English Premier League features two games on January 1. The first match, between Tottenham and Aston Villa kicks off at 9am ET. After that, Nottingham and Chelsea play at 11:30am ET. Pre-registrants can start mapping out a betting game plan for these fixtures. After all, both of these matches are already lined at FanDuel Sportsbook. In fact, both matches even have prop bets available right now. Here are a couple we like from the first match:

Tottenham to win 2-1 (+700).

Total goals in the match – exactly 3 (+300).

Aston Villa to win and both to score (+850).

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals (+110).

Click here to unlock the FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo that secures $100 worth of free bets for pre-registrants for launch.

FanDuel Sportsbook OHIO PRE-LAUNCH CLAIM NOW FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in OH. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.