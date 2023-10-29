FanDuel Sunday Night Football promo: $200 bonus for Bears vs. Chargers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Bet on the Bears vs. Chargers with the best FanDuel Sunday Night Football promo offer. New users can sign up for America’s top sportsbook app through our links to unlock a two-part bonus.

Activate the FanDuel Sunday Night Football promo and make a $5 moneyline wager. If it wins, you will receive a $150 bonus. You can start using a daily profit boost for NFL games and other sports regardless of the outcome.

The Bears are nine-point underdogs on Sunday night. However, they looked great in their win over the Raiders last week. They won by 18 points against Las Vegas, while the Chargers beat the same team by just seven points several weeks ago. Los Angeles is also coming off of two-straight losses.

Sign up here to unlock the FanDuel Sunday Night Football promo. Win a $5 moneyline wager to gain $150 in bonus bets and a daily profit boost.

Best FanDuel Sunday Night Promo for Bears vs. Chargers

Your moneyline wager can be on either team. The Chargers (-520) seem to be a lot better than their record. They only have two wins this season. They will have to stop undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent of the Bears. He created a lot of conversation after a great performance last week. But can he follow that up in a primetime game? Here are some of the “Game Specials” available on the FanDuel app.

1+ TDs to be scored in each quarter (+115)

Chargers to score in all four quarters (+115)

J. Moore 25+ receiving yards in each half (+210)

Each team to score 1+ rushing TDs and 1+ passing TDs (+220)

Austin Ekeler to have 30+ rushing yards in each half (+500)

Both teams to score in every quarter (+1300)

Each team to score 1+ TD and 1+ FG in each half (+2500)

Chargers special teams to score a TD (+2700)

Guide to Activate the FanDuel Promo for SNF

Click here to activate the FanDuel Sunday Night promo. No code is needed when using our links to register. You will be asked to enter your full name, birthdate, and other info to confirm your identity.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android and allow for geolocation. Then, use any of the accepted payment methods to make a $10+ deposit. These include online banking, Apple Pay, Venmo, and PayPal.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on Sunday Night Football. If it wins, you will be sent $150 in bonus bets. New users will be also awarded with a daily profit boost.

Use a 50% Profit Boost for Monday Night Football

There are plenty of other sports betting promotions to use on FanDuel after the welcome offer. For example, the Gronk Profit Spike can be applied to any wager on Monday Night Football. This is a 50% profit boost for the Lions vs. Raiders. There are also free contests available that award winners with prizes.

It’s the perfect time to place your future wagers on the Super Bowl, MVP, and division winners. The Chiefs now have the best odds after the 49ers lost back-to-back games.

Sign up here to activate the FanDuel Sunday Night Football promo. Win a $5 moneyline wager on the Bears vs. Chargers for a $150 bonus and start using a profit boost every day.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.