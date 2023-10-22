FanDuel Sunday Night Football promo: Bet $5 on Dolphins-Eagles for $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Before the Eagles welcome the Dolphins to the City of Brotherly Love, new customers can earn $200 in bonus bets through the latest FanDuel Sunday Night Football promo.

The “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel Sunday Night Football promo gives first-time bettors a $200 payout after a $5 wager on Dolphins-Eagles, win or lose. New players also earn a three-month trial subscription to NBA League Pass, even if their first cash wager is on the NFL.

It’s been smooth sailing for the Dolphins and Eagles. Both teams are 5-1 and atop their respective divisions. But tonight will be a massive test for these Super Bowl contenders, especially since neither team has played a challenging schedule. Regardless of what shakes out at Lincoln Financial Field tonight, FanDuel’s SNF offer makes every new user betting on Dolphins-Eagles a guaranteed winner.

Score a $200 bonus after triggering the latest FanDuel Sunday Night Football promo here and betting $5 on Dolphins-Eagles.

Dolphins-Eagles SNF Odds

Spread Moneyline Total Miami Dolphins +3 (-115) +134 O 51.5 (-105) Philadelphia Eagles -3 (-105) -158 U 51.5 (-115)

There are numerous storylines heading into tonight’s matchup in Philly. The Dolphins and Eagles are 5-1, led by QBs and former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. Both sit inside the top five in points, yards, and sacks. And neither team has faced much resistance until now, playing two of the five easiest schedules through six weeks.

Like every sportsbook, FanDuel has the Eagles as a slight betting favorite at home. Fans will be fascinated to see how the Dolphins’ juggernaut offense fares against one of the league’s most talented defenses. Conversely, seeing how Philadelphia’s offense responds after mustering zero second-half points in its 20-14 loss to the Jets last Sunday should be interesting.

Sign Up for FanDuel Sunday Night Football Promo

To celebrate this epic showdown featuring two of the NFL’s best, FanDuel Sportsbook crafted a no-brainer welcome offer for new customers. Follow the registration guide below to secure a “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion for Sunday Night Football:

Click here to initiate the registration process. Our links activate the FanDuel Sunday Night Football promo on your behalf.

Fill out each required field and create an account.

Verify your playing area through a short geolocation check.

Deposit cash (min. $10) using any FD-approved banking method.

Place $5+ on Dolphins-Eagles with your first cash wager.

Get $200 in bonus bets after your stake settles, win or lose.

FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $200” deal also unlocks three free months of NBA League Pass. Check your email for a trial code within 72 hours, and watch every out-of-market NBA game on any device for three months.

Boost Dolphins-Eagles SGP

Same Game Parlays are already one of the most high-reward betting markets. But they become a must-bet once FanDuel boosts the long odds another 50%.

Opt into the “Sunday Funday” promotion on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim several profit boost tokens. One of the tokens boosts qualifying 3+ leg SGPs for Dolphins-Eagles by 50%. Combine props like the spread, passing yards, “Anytime TD,” and others, and tack on the 50% token to elevate the odds and potential profit.

Click here to land the “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel Sunday Night Football promo for Dolphins-Eagles.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.