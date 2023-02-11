FanDuel Super Bowl promo code: Claim the $3,000 no-sweat Eagles-Chiefs bet

With Super Bowl LVII around the corner, prospective bettors can place up to $3,000 on Chiefs-Eagles through our FanDuel Super Bowl promo code offer without sweating a loss.

Our new FanDuel Super Bowl promo code offer allows new customers to place a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet on Chiefs-Eagles. In other words, your first eligible wager on the big game is covered with a complete bonus bet refund following a loss.

The Chiefs and Eagles will square off in Glendale, Arizona, in the 57th edition of the Super Bowl. The game isn’t just about awarding one team the Lombardi Trophy. You could make a strong argument that the Super Bowl is the pinnacle of the annual sports calendar. So it stands to reason that FanDuel amplified its classic No Sweat First Bet promotion for the big game, covering new bettors who place up to $3,000 on Kansas City, Philadelphia, or any Super Bowl-related betting market.

Activate our FanDuel Super Bowl promo code offer here to receive a No Sweat First Bet for Chiefs-Eagles worth up to $3,000.

FanDuel Super Bowl Promo Code Offer Unlocks No Sweat $3K Bet for Chiefs-Eagles

In the past, FanDuel Sportsbook has covered initial wagers up to $1,000 or even $1,500. However, this year’s Super Bowl inspired FanDuel to intensify its No Sweat First Bet promotion with protection worth up to $3,000.

New FanDuel customers who register through this post will receive the No Sweat First Bet offer. Their qualifying Super Bowl wager can be any amount specified within the offer’s terms and up to $3,000. A winning ticket will nullify the offer and trigger a regular cash payout. However, a loss signals FanDuel Sportsbook and rewards you with bonus bets equal to your original stake.

Registration Instructions for FanDuel Super Bowl Promo Code

There’s no time like the present to grab your No Sweat First Bet. With odds and props constantly changing, placing a bet sooner than later could make the difference between winning cash or trying your luck with bonus bets after football season.

Here’s how players can add a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $3,000 ahead of Super Bowl Sunday:

New users aren't required to input a specific promo code.

Enter each piece of registration information and run a geolocation check to create an account.

Deposit enough cash (min. $10) to cover your upcoming wager.

Place up to $3,000 on one of FanDuel’s eligible Super Bowl betting markets.

Receive bonus bets worth your original stake (max. value $3,000) after a loss.

‘Kick of Destiny’ Offers $10 Million in Bonus Bets

Barring a last-second field goal to tie or win the game, the most important kick this Sunday will be Rob Gronkowski’s “Kick of Destiny.” The ex-NFL superstar teamed up with FanDuel to attempt a 25-yard field goal during the third quarter of Chiefs-Eagles. If Gronk drills the kick from the 8-yard line, each FanDuel bettor who wagered at least $5 on any pre-live Super Bowl market will win a share of $10 million in bonus bets.

Click here to unleash FanDuel's $3,000 No Sweat First Bet promotion through our FanDuel Super Bowl promo code links.

