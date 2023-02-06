FanDuel Super Bowl promo code: “Kick of Destiny” details, huge no-sweat bet offer

Most players make major moves on the Super Bowl, and the FanDuel Super Bowl promo code offer makes it easy with a $3,000 no-sweat bet.

After you opt in to become eligible, this FanDuel Super Bowl promo code offer will be locked in. Going forward, your wager on the game will be a no-sweat bet. In other words, if you lose, you get another chance with a bonus bet return.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

The Eagles played in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL this year, and they finished with the top seed in the NFC. Kansas City had the same record, but they’re coming out of a weaker division. Going into the big game, the Chiefs are just 6-12-1 against the spread, and Philadelphia is 10-9. However, two of those ATS losses came when Jalen Hurts was sidelined, and the Eagles lost both games outright. Regardless of the way you go, you can make your wager with confidence when you apply this promotion.

Click here to accept the FanDuel Super Bowl promo code offer that secures a $3,000 no-sweat first bet.

FanDuel Super Bowl promo code offer lowdown

Let’s examine the key details one by one. First, this $3,000 increment is not something you see all the time. They upped the ante prior to the Super Bowl, and there is no way of knowing how long it will be available. Players do not get many chances to make a wager of this magnitude with no sweating required. At the same time, if you want to bet $30, you get the same deal.

When you are handicapping, you can consider all markets, because they are all available under the terms. The objective is just like it is with any other bet. You want to pick a winner, collect your winnings, and move forward. However, in this instance, you get a another shot with a bonus bet payout if you lose.

Snag this FanDuel Super Bowl promo code offer

To get started, click this link to activate the promo code without entering anything manually.

Secondly, provide your basic identifying information to set up your account when you reach the landing page. To conclude this step, there is a geolocation verification that is required to satisfy gaming regulators.

Then, if you are using your laptop or desktop to sign up at the online sportsbook, download the mobile app.

After that, use PayPal, a credit or debit card, or one of the other available methods to make a deposit.

Finally, place a bet of the Super Bowl. If you lose, you will get the investment back in the form of bonus bets.

Gronkowski $10 million kick promotion

Gronk has been promoting his brand in various ways since he retired, and he will be on the big stage on Super Bowl Sunday. At some point during the third quarter, he is going to attempt a field goal during a FanDuel commercial. If he connects, everyone that bets at least $5 on the game will get a share of a prize pool that is expected to exceed $10 million.

Click here to take advantage of this FanDuel Super Bowl promo code offer that will provide a $3,000 no-sweat bet.

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.