FanDuel UFC 279 promo code: bet $5, get $150 no matter what

MMA fans are in luck this weekend when it comes to the latest FanDuel UFC 279 promo code. After some shuffling due to backroom brawls and missed weights, Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is the main event. Khamzat Chimaev will be fighting Kevin Holland instead.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS ANY GAME!

$150 INSTANTLY BET NOW

This FanDuel UFC 279 promo code is putting out a guaranteed bonus for the fights on Saturday night. Bet $5 on any UFC 279 fight and win $150 in bonus cash no matter what happens.

Although there are no belts on the line at UFC 279, Diaz and Ferguson are two mainstays in the UFC. Meanwhile, Chimaev is going to match up with Holland after missing weight. Despite the shuffling, this is still a strong pay-per-view.

But again, what happens in the actual fight won’t matter for anyone who claims this FanDuel UFC 279 promo. Players can guarantee a win by signing up with this offer.

New players can automatically activate this FanDuel UFC 279 promo code by clicking here. Bet $5 on any fight to win a $150 instant bonus.

FanDuel UFC 279 Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150

Anything can happen when two fighters step into the octagon. One punch or one kick could completely change a fight. That’s where this FanDuel UFC 279 promo code comes into play.

Bettors won’t need to sweat out the five minutes in each round at UFC 279. Instead, these new users will be able to lock up $150 in bonus cash before the fight even starts. This FanDuel promo will pay out bettors as soon as that $5 wager is placed.

After locking in this offer, players can flip this bonus cash on any fight at UFC 279, college football, NFL Week 1, MLB, soccer, tennis, and much more.

Getting Started With This FanDuel UFC 279 Promo Code

First things first, it’s worth noting that new users won’t need to manually input a promo code to score this bonus. Signing up with any of the links on this page will automatically activate this offer. Here’s a quick walkthrough to help guide new players through the registration process:

Click here to automatically activate this promo code.

After being redirected to a landing page, follow the prompts to create an account. This will include making a deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this bonus.

Download the easy-to-use FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any fighter at UFC 279. Win $150 in bonus cash.

UFC 279 Odds

UFC 279 might not have the hype of other pay-per-views this year, but it still has all the makings of an entertaining card. Khamzat Chimaev is a rising star in the UFC, but he was taken off of the main event. Diehard UFC fans will finally get to see Diaz and Ferguson fight Here are the current odds on the main card at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Tony Ferguson (+100) vs. Nate Diaz (-122)

Kevin Holland (+410) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-590)

Li Jingliang (+140) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (-160)

Irene Aldana (-178) vs. Macy Chiasson (+144)

Johnny Walker (+152) vs. Ion Cutelaba (-188)

New players can automatically activate this FanDuel UFC 279 promo code by clicking here. Bet $5 on any fight to win a $150 instant bonus.