Fantasy football: Baldwin new top receiver in Seattle

Here are three players worth starting/sitting this week:

Start:

Matthew Stafford: Stafford has struggled while Calvin Johnson has been injured, but against the Falcons he’s a decent play even if Megatron sits out another game.

Jerick McKinnon (RB, Vikings): The rookie is a physical freak, and now that he’s seized the Vikings job he should play a central role against the pathetic Buccaneers.

Doug Baldwin (WR, Seahawks): He is the new No. 1 WR in Seattle now that Percy Harvin has been sent off to the Jets.

Sit:

Ben Roethlisberger (QB, Steelers): Big Ben could struggle against the surprisingly good Colts defense.

Steven Jackson (RB, Falcons): Given how crowded the Falcons backfield is, Jackson should be closer to the waiver wire than your starting lineup.

Larry Fitzgerald (WR, Cardinals): Fitzgerald is now the third option in the Cardinals’ mediocre offense, turning him into a fantasy football backup.

Alex Case is amNewYork’s fantasy football columnist.