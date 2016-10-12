Fantasy football: Better off with tight ends who are consistent

Only a few TEs are in on the action even half the time.

Tight end might be the toughest position to fill midseason in standard leagues.

Outside of a select few, it can feel like a crapshoot starting a TE in any given week. That goes for even some of the top TEs of the season who are boom-or- bust contributors.

Most owners should be OK with seven or more points from the position, and 10 or more is a good week. Anything over 15 is game-changing; there have been 10 such games through five weeks this season.

When evaluating TEs, I value consistency. Any tight end can catch a TD or two on a random week, but only a few are in on the action even half the time. Those are the players to target.

Here’s a look at the most consistent TEs this season and how they may fare going forward.

Greg Olsen

The Panthers’ pass catcher is having a monster start to the season, even if his team isn’t. He’s reached or exceeded seven points four times, including weeks of 18, 18 and 15.

It’s greedy to expect many more monster weeks, but Olsen is key to Carolina’s aerial attack and is a must-start every game.

Martellus Bennett

While teammate Rob Gronkowski has started slow, Bennett reaped the benefits in a Patriots offense that loves to mix in two TEs. His 24 points Sunday are the best at the position this year, and he has posted double digits two other times.

Beware, though. His other two games combined for two points. His results could continue to vary wildly, but he may be worth the risk.

Kyle Rudolph

Rudolph is among the most-targeted at the position, and the Vikings TE has come through with weeks of 13, 11 and nine points this season.

He’s coming off a one-point effort while dealing with rib and clavicle injuries. Monitor his health, but otherwise Week 5 may be a health-related aberration.

Best of the rest

Gronk should be fine going forward now that Tom Brady is back at QB.

Jimmy Graham looked like his old self in his last two games before the Seahawks’ bye. Stick with him.

As long as Brian Hoyer is under center for the Bears, ride out Zach Miller.

Other than Delanie Walker (Titans) and Dwayne Allen (Colts), most of the rest are boom-or-bust opportunities or just plain busts.