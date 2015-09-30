Fantasy football: Buy or sell struggling RBs

When a player struggles in a small sample of games, it can be dangerous to rush to conclusions. But, sometimes …

When a player struggles in a small sample of games, it can be dangerous to rush to conclusions. But, sometimes where there is smoke there is fire. So, let’s break down what to make of the RBs who have struggled over the first three weeks.

Marshawn Lynch (Seahawks)His offensive line is a slight concern, but something tells me he’ll get healthy by gobbling up some Skittles and “Beast Mode” will return.

Verdict:Buy

C.J. Anderson (Broncos)The Broncos running game really struggles when Anderson is in the game. Don’t be surprised if he continues to lose carries to Ronnie Hillman.

Verdict:SellJeremy Hill (Bengals)

With Giovani Bernard playing in passing situations, Hill is unlikely to live up to where you drafted him, but he’s still going to pound the rock often for a very good team. Verdict:HoldDeMarco Murray (Eagles)The Eagles are too stubborn to scheme around Murray’s unique skills, and Ryan Mathews and Darren Sproles are better fits in coach Chip Kelly’s system. Verdict:Sell

LeSean McCoy (Bills)

Rookie Karlos Williams will steal carries, but McCoy is still a very talented back who will score plenty of fantasy points once healthy. Verdict:Hold

Justin Forsett (Ravens)

There has been no space for the shifty Forsett this year, and he’s losing carries to his younger backups. But, things should get slightly better. The Ravens offensive line is too talented to keep struggling like this.

Verdict: Hold

Lamar Miller (Dolphins)His offensive line is giving him no room to run, and the schedule is really rough over the next few weeks. Verdict:Sell

Alfred Morris (Redskins)

When you’re on a bad team and can’t help out in the passing game, your fantasy value is going to be limited. That is especially true when you aren’t even the most talented RB on the roster — that would be Matt Jones.

Verdict: Sell

Consider

cutting

Joique Bell (Lions), Doug Martin (Buccaneers), Bishop Sankey (Titans)

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.