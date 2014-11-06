Fantasy football: Carson Palmer legitimate starter in Week 10

Start Carson Palmer (QB, Cardinals) A fine backup QB most weeks, Palmer can be played over some regular starters now …

Start

Carson Palmer (QB, Cardinals)

A fine backup QB most weeks, Palmer can be played over some regular starters now that he faces the Rams.

Bobby Rainey (RB, Bucs)

Rainey seems to have won the Bucs’ starting job, making him a great option against the Falcons this week.

Kelvin Benjamin (WR, Panthers)

He’s been incredibly up and down as a fantasy option, but his upside is massive against the Eagles this week.

Sit

Ryan Tannehill (QB, Dolphins)

Tannehill has been fantastic lately, but against the fearsome Lions defense he should head back to your bench.

Andre Williams (RB, Giants)

A fine injury replacement in recent weeks, Williams’ fantasy role has expired now that the Seahawks greet him in his last week as the starter before Rashad Jennings likely returns.

Marques Colston (WR, Saints)

Colston is no longer a primary weapon in the Saints offense and thus he should no longer be in your starting lineup.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.