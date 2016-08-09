Fantasy football: Custom settings suggestions to make a league unique

For those looking to change up the scoring or roster formats this year, here are some options.

Standard leagues are enough for the bulk of fantasy football players. Most of the rest would simply like to add points per reception (PPR) to the mix.

But it can be fun to get creative, making tweaks both big and small to the scoring and roster format. For those looking to change it up a bit this year, here’s a host of options to consider.

Two QBs

In one-quarterback formats, top passers mostly are a dime a dozen. Watch how fast the field generals fly off the board when such a limited resource makes Brock Osweiler a viable starting option.

IDP

That’s fantasy speak for individual defensive player. Mix in a tackling machine like Luke Kuechly (LB, Panthers) or sack monster such as J.J. Watt (DL, Texans) to give owners one more thing to keep an eye on. Or go nuts and add full defenses.

IR slot

This is especially useful in keeper/dynasty setups, when losing a superstar for the year doesn’t always mean that player should be cut loose. Some sites, such as ESPN, allow players listed as out to be stashed on IR. Trust me, it’s useful.

Return yards

If a return man scores a touchdown or fumbles, it counts in fantasy. Why not add the yards? These can be applied to individual players, D/STs or both. I recommended a point for every 30 yards to keep scores under control.

Tackles for loss

Sacks count for defenses, so why not let run stuffers help out? With sacks already worth a full point, a full point for TFLs is steep. In my league, we made sacks and run stuffs each worth 0.5 points.

Bonuses

There’s all sorts of possibilities extra points for long TD scores and high yardage benchmarks. Long runs for a score could be worth an extra point or two, as could 100-yard rushing or receiving games.