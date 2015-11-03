Fantasy football: Dealing with major midseason injuries

Week 8 was absolutely brutal for injuries. While no one ever likes to see players get hurt, we can’t afford …

Le’Veon Bell

(RB, Steelers)

Bell, amNY’s No. 1 player just last week, is done for the year with a “badly torn” MCL. His backup, DeAngelo Williams, instantly becomes an every week starter at RB.

Matt Forte

(RB, Bears)

Forte is dealing with another MCL injury, but the Bears have implied he should be back at some point. Unfortunately, the Bears treat injuries as classified information, so what specific point that will be is unknown. Nonetheless, he’ll be out at least two weeks, and rookie Jeremy Langford will be an OK fill-in starter in the meantime.

Keenan Allen

(WR, Chargers)

Allen is out for the year with a kidney injury. WR Malcom Floyd, TE Antonio Gates and WR Stevie Johnson all become more valuable fantasy players in his absence, and WR Dontrelle Inman becomes a desperations play in deeper leagues.

Steve Smith Sr.

(WR, Ravens)

This was an especially hard one to watch, as Smith’s season, and perhaps career, is over due to an Achilles injury. No one behind him should be considered anything more than a desperation play yet, but WRs Kamar Aiken and Crockett Gillmore should increase in value the most as their targets increase. Also, keep an eye on rookie WR Breshad Perriman.

Should be healthy soon

Tyrod Taylor (QB, Bills), Marcus Mariota (QB, Titans), Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB, Jets), Karlos Williams (RB, Bills), Larry Fitzgerald (WR, Cardinals), Brandon Marshall (WR, Jets), Mike Evans (WR, Buccaneers), Vincent Jackson (WR, Buccaneers), DeSean Jackson (WR, Redskins), John Brown (WR, Cardinals), Sammy Watkins (WR, Bills), Anquan Boldin (WR, 49ers)

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.