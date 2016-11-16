Fantasy football: Don’t give up, even on a lost season

It can be a challenge to find the energy to keep up with your team.

The writing has been on the wall for weeks, but like some of you, my fantasy football playoff hopes were dashed with a crushing defeat.

I won’t bore you with the details because, really, who wants to read about someone else’s fantasy team? Suffice it to say Todd Gurley’s (RB, Rams) O-line wrecked his season, DeAndre Hopkins (WR, Texans) and Alshon Jeffery (WR, Bears) are busts, and Odell Beckham Jr. (WR, Giants) lacked consistency.

With three or four weeks — depending on your league — before the start of the fantasy postseason, it can be a challenge to find the energy to keep up with your team. That’s especially true in non-dynasty/keeper leagues.

But I’m here to make a plea on behalf of all the dedicated players with something left on the line. To the disenfranchised, I hope you continue to check your lineup, at the very least.

A dead team — one that won’t update for injuries or remaining bye weeks — can give an easy win to an undeserving team, potentially hindering someone’s path to the playoffs. It’s so easy to check your lineup every Tuesday and then again Sunday morning to make sure no starters are inactive. Heck, some apps send alerts about this stuff.

Once the playoffs roll around and you’re stuck in a consolation game, feel free to wash your hands of a disappointing fantasy season. Until then, be kind to your league-mates and manage your lineup, at least minimally. I know I will.