Fantasy football: Don’t start Johnny Football yet

Here are three players worth starting or sitting this week.

START

Ben Roethlisberger (QB, Steelers)

Big Ben is having the best fantasy year of his career, and he should tear apart the Falcons secondary.

Isaiah Crowell (RB, Browns)

An incredible find as an undrafted rookie, expect the Browns to feed Crowell against the Bengals porous run defense.

Steve Smith Sr. (WR, Ravens)

With Torrey Smith banged up, the other Smith should return to the prominent role that made him a clear weekly start earlier in the year.

SIT

Johnny Manziel (QB, Browns)

Don’t be tempted by the media hype. Johnny Football is still a rookie facing a tough pass defense in his first start.

Frank Gore (RB, 49ers)

Gore and the 49ers running game have been a perpetual disappointment. They are to be avoided against the Seahawks.

Eric Decker (WR, Jets)

Despite a decent outing last week, I still don’t trust anyone in the Jets offense for Geno Smith reasons.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.