Fantasy football: Fantasy studs to target

Even though we are only four weeks into the NFL season, certain players have displayed unquestionable talent thus far. While their fantasy owners may be unlikely to trade them now, they are still worthy trade targets as their stock may not be done rising.

Carson Palmer

(QB, Cardinals)

Thanks to an excellent core of receivers (more on this below), a surprisingly effective running game and an O-line that should get better with Mike Iupati back, Palmer looks as good as he did in the early 2000s. If he can stay healthy, which he has struggled to do in previous years, he should maintain QB1 productivity.

Chris Ivory (RB, Jets)Ivory has always been a ferocious runner capable of wearing down defenses and pounding the ball in near the goal line. However, before this year he’s never been treated like a true bell-cow back. As long as the Jets defense continues to play this well, Ivory will continue to be the focus of the offense.

Larry Fitzgerald

(WR, Cardinals)

It is easy to discount Fitzgerald, using his age to doubt his ability to continue getting open as the season goes along. But Fitzgerald hasn’t been outrunning defensive backs to get open thus far. Now playing mostly in the slot, he has reinvented himself. Using his size, savvy route-running and ultrareliable hands, he’s a mismatch against the slot CB on opposing defenses.

Travis Kelce (TE, Chiefs)

Kelce was a trendy pick in the preseason, but somehow he has still managed to exceed expectations. With most tight ends not named Rob Gronkowski (TE, Pats) struggling this year, Kelce is pretty clearly the second-best fantasy TE moving forward.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.