Fantasy football: Four players to pick up for long-term help

The players at the end of a fantasy football bench aren’t likely to make an impact at any point during the season. Most of the time, these guys are just insurance policies.

But some owners tend to get complacent with the team they drafted, hanging on to struggling or underutilized players when the waiver wire offers plenty of viable options.

With that in mind, here’s a look at a few RBs and WRs, who were available in more than half of ESPN fantasy football leagues as of Tuesday, that could be good long-term options for the end of the roster — some of whom could be borderline starters right now.

Jay Ajayi (RB, Dolphins)

Ajayi could be scooped up in most leagues by now after his 204 yards and two touchdowns on the ground last Sunday against the Steelers. The performance is an outlier, but that he’s capable of such games makes him a must-own. Add him if you can, but beware the presence of Arian Foster in Miami.

Cameron Meredith (WR, Bears)

With 20 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown over his last two games, it’s time to take Meredith seriously. His time in the sun coincides with Kevin White’s injury. White can’t return from IR until Week 13, so grab him and stash him. Heck, think about starting him if you’re shallow at receiver.

Devontae Booker (RB, Broncos)

Unlike Ajayi and Meredith, Booker is strictly a smart stash at the moment. He’s still behind starter C.J. Anderson, but the rookie’s 4.7 yards per carry average will demand more touches going forward. Those who own Anderson must make it a priority to acquire Booker before he starts threatening to become the starter.

Devin Funchess (WR, Panthers)

The second-year pro hasn’t become a consistent part of the Carolina pass attack yet, but the writing is on the wall. He’s shown flashes in the preseason and was targeted six times last Sunday, a game in which he secured his second TD grab of the season. Hide him at the end of the bench. It might pay off later this year.