Fantasy football: Give Robert Griffin III a chance in Week 11

START Robert Griffin III (QB, Redskins) A healthier Griffin is a great fill-in option this week against the horrid Buccaneers …

START

Robert Griffin III

(QB, Redskins)

A healthier Griffin is a great fill-in option this week against the horrid Buccaneers defense.

Ryan Mathews

(RB, Chargers)

Mathews finally is ready to take back No. 1 RB duties for the Chargers, just in time for a juicy matchup with the Raiders.

Alshon Jeffery

(WR, Bears)

He’s in a rut but is too talented to ever park on your bench.

SIT

Andy Dalton

(QB, Bengals)

Coming off one of the worst QB performances ever, it may be wise to avoid playing Dalton for quite awhile.

Reggie Bush

(RB, Lions)

Bush is beat up, in a crowded backfield and is facing a tough Cardinals defense. Stay away!

Michael Crabtree

(WR, 49ers)

He has not lived up to expectations this year and does not receive enough targets to be a reliable weekly play.

