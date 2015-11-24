Fantasy football: Lineup suggestions for Week 12

As you prepare for Thanksgiving festivities, here are some players worth starting and sitting in your lineups this week:StartEli Manning …

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants celebrates a touchdown late in the first half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015 in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo Credit: Johnny Simon

Start

Eli Manning (QB, Giants)

Manning has been making the most of his weapons this year and should continue his hot streak against the Redskins.

Javorius “Buck” Allen (RB, Ravens)

The new Ravens No. 1 RB by default has a tasty matchup against the Browns.

Stevie Johnson (WR, Chargers)

He’s the new No. 1 Chargers WR and there will be plenty of targets for him against the Jaguars.

Sit

Andy Dalton (QB, Bengals)

This season has been surprisingly dominated by good Dalton, but bad Dalton can emerge at any moment — especially against a scary Rams defense.

Frank Gore (RB, Colts)

He’s banged up and may lose carries in passing situations to backup Ahmad Bradshaw.

Jordan Matthews (WR, Eagles)

It may be time to give up on Matthews, who has simply been too unreliable to trust all season.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.