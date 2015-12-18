Fantasy football: Lineup suggestions for Week 15

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 15.

Start

Alex Smith (QB, Chiefs)

Smith doesn’t have massive upside in a likely blowout against the Ravens, but the dependable QB offers a very high floor.

Denard Robinson (RB, Jaguars)

With typical starter T.J. Yeldon hurt, Robinson should see a significant boost in carries heading into a great matchup against the Falcons.

Golden Tate (WR, Lions)

Tate has been on a bit of a run lately, and it should continue against the Saints league-worst defense.

Sit

Eli Manning (QB, Giants)

While he is playing great, the Panthers defense is shutting everyone down.

Danny Woodhead (RB, Chargers)

He’s been getting phased out of the offense as the Chargers focus on the future and give more carries to Melvin Gordon.

Dez Bryant (WR, Cowboys)

Tough to trust him with Matt Cassel at QB, especially in a matchup against Darrelle Revis and the Jets.