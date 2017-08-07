Fantasy football: Players best suited for PPR-scoring leagues

Fantasy football’s so-called standard scoring format holds that moniker for good reason; it remains the most popular option available.

But PPR scoring has grown from a niche format into a nearly ubiquitous alternative. An abbreviation of points per reception, PPR’s rise makes sense given how much emphasis the modern NFL places on the passing game. Typically, a half-point is awarded for each catch.

Not all players are created equal in each format, which makes devising one set of rankings impractical. amNewYork has provided them in past years but has opted this year to identify a few players at each Flex position (RB, WR, TE) who benefit more from one scoring format than another. Essentially, players more involved in the passing game get a boost in PPR.

RB

Of the two scoring formats, standard is the RB-friendly option. The more run-focused backs lose value in PPR, so only consider Jay Ajayi (Dolphins) and Jordan Howard (Bears) surefire first-rounders in standard leagues. Others such as Joe Mixon (Bengals), Frank Gore (Colts) and Dalvin Cook (Vikings) are early-round picks in standard but fall sharply to the rounds 5-6 range in PPR

David Johnson (Cardinals) and Le’Veon Bell (Steelers) are format-proof, and should be the first two players off the board regardless of scoring. A few who see a small boost in value under PPR scoring — at least within the RB position if not the broad Flex rankings — are Devonta Freeman (Falcons), Christian McCaffrey (Panthers) and Danny Woodhead (Ravens).

WR

Possession receivers and elite wideouts benefit the most from PPR thanks to their heavy target volume and/or catch rates. The WR pecking order remains roughly the same at the top, but a few gain value. Golden Tate (Lions) rises from lower top-20 to borderline top-10 WR off the board, and Larry Fitzgerald (Cardinals) moves from the mid-20s to the top 20.

By contrast, deep threats who have lower reception totals can be more valuable in standard setups. That could include Dez Bryant (Cowboys), who hasn’t caught more than 50 passes since 2014, and DeSean Jackson (Eagles).

TE

Tight ends receive the same benefits as WRs. Only about a dozen TEs merit draft consideration, so few of them are better in one scoring format than the other.

Four of the top five TEs — Greg Olsen (Panthers), Jordan Reed (Redskins), Travis Kelce (Chiefs) and Kyle Rudolph (Vikings) merit drafting one to two rounds sooner in PPR leagues than standard.

The top TE most hurt in PPR is Hunter Henry (Chargers), who is top 10 at the position in standard leagues but should probably be eschewed in PPR.