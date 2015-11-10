Fantasy football: Players poised to bounce back

Football can be random sometimes. The ball is oblong. There are a lot of players on the field and only …

Football can be random sometimes. The ball is oblong. There are a lot of players on the field and only so many TDs available to go around. Injuries are unfortunately common, and if the wrong player gets hurt it can derail an entire offense.

As a result, talented players can go weeks without producing in fantasy football. But, with truly elite players it is important to be patient and take the long view. With that in mind, let’s break down some players primed to bounce back at the end of the year.

Tyrod Taylor (QB, Bills)

Buffalo’s offense was humming against the Dolphins this past week, even with RB LeSean McCoy and WR Sammy Watkins at less than 100%. While he may struggle against the Jets Thursday night, “TyGod” should be a QB1 from there on out as long as he and his core weapons can stay healthy.

Darren McFadden (RB, Cowboys)

He’s already started producing now that RB Joseph Randle is out of the picture, but the best has yet to come as long as he stays healthy. The Cowboys seem determined to give McFadden as many touches as he can handle, and he’ll start converting more of them into TDs soon. Plus, once QB Tony Romo returns everyone in the offense will get a boost.

Demaryius Thomas (WR, Broncos)

The noodle-armed version of QB Peyton Manning has killed his fantasy value this year, but he’s still been playing like an elite WR. With the schedule about to get a lot softer, Thomas is primed to regain his preseason elite WR1 status. Besides, Manning can’t stay this bad for the whole season, right? Please tell me I’m right.

Jimmy Graham (TE, Seahawks)

He’s not going to live up to the preseason hype or even likely return to being a top five TE down the stretch. However, he’s developed a little more chemistry with Russell Wilson every week and is still worth starting over most TEs.

Others

Peyton Manning (QB, Broncos), Marshawn Lynch (RB, Seahawks), LeGarrette Blount (RB, Patriots), Jonathan Stewart (RB, Panthers), Dez Bryant (WR, Cowboys), Randall Cobb (WR, Packers), Jason Witten (TE, Cowboys), Julius Thomas (TE, Jaguars)