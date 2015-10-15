Fantasy football: Players to start, sit in Week 6

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 6: START Carson Palmer (QB, Cardinals): Palmer is a top …

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 6:

START

Carson Palmer (QB, Cardinals): Palmer is a top tier option this week against the Steelers’ weak pass defense.

LeGarrette Blount (RB, Patriots): The Pats have a habit of pounding the Colts into submission with power backs, which bodes well for Blount.

Anquan Boldin(WR, 49ers): Boldin surely hasn’t forgotten that the Ravens traded him away for just a sixth-round pick.

SIT

Cam Newton (QB, Panthers): Newton is still a great option most weeks, but since he’s playing the Seahawks he can be benched for a high-quality backup.

David Johnson (RB, Cardinals): Despite his scoring output thus far, he doesn’t receive enough touches to be trusted as a starter.

Travis Benjamin (WR, Browns): He may have been a WR1 through five weeks, but the Broncos No. 1 defense has shut down far more talented receivers.