Week 16 represents the beginning of the end for most fantasy football leagues.

While some champions are determined by a single-week final, others combine Weeks 16 and 17 as their championship matchup. Regardless, only a few teams are left standing this year.

The cream of the crop aren’t likely to change too much at this stage, but there’s a good chance several finalists reached this point thanks to the contributions of a select group of players. Here’s a look at those at each position who stood out most in both Weeks 14 and 15.

QB: Ben Roethlisberger

The Steelers’ star was the top QB scorer in Week 14 and followed with a respectable 18.2 points, continuing his late-season surge.

Honorable mentions: Blake Bortles (Jaguars), Case Keenum (Vikings)

RB: Todd Gurley

The two-week cumulative top scorer was incredible, particularly in Week 15 with his four touchdowns and 180 scrimmage yards. The Rams RB is the likely fantasy football MVP.

Honorable mentions: Kareem Hunt (Chiefs), Le’Veon Bell (Steelers)

WR: Michael Thomas

A top-four PPR scorer at his position each of the last two weeks, the Saints receiver is producing better than ever at the best time for fantasy managers.

Honorable mentions: DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Keelan Cole (Jaguars)

TE: Eric Ebron

While some elite TEs were monsters in Week 15, they offered no value the week earlier. Under-the-radar Ebron (Lions), meanwhile, posted 17.4 and 14.4 PPR points in consecutive weeks.

Honorable mentions: Garrett Celek (49ers), Travis Kelce (Chiefs)

D/ST: Chiefs

Kansas City was a top-four defense each of the past two weeks, rewarding gutsy owners who overlooked a Week 13 drubbing against the Jets.

Honorable mentions: Panthers, Lions

K: Robbie Gould

The 49ers kicker is, for all intents and purposes, the team’s entire offense at this point. Gould topped his position in Week 15 and was second a week earlier.

Honorable mention: Harrison Butker (Chiefs), Jake Elliott (Eagles)