Fantasy football: Ranking the top 100 players ahead of preseason

Make sure to do your homework and decide value on your own, too.

Rejoice, friends. It’s fantasy football season.

OK, so it’s only preseason, but this is the best time of the whole shebang. Everyone is full of hope and not crushed by injuries and disappointment.

All that comes later. First, it’s time to draft.

There’s plenty of variety in league settings and even draft styles these days. Some stick with standard scoring and a snake draft, while others might prefer an auction draft that awards points per receptions (PPR).

As a little starter guide to the season, below is a look at amNewYork’s top 100 fantasy football rankings, based on standard scoring in traditional snake drafts. These rankings are bound to look different in a month, but it’s a start.

Note that I’m more forgiving of players suspended the first four weeks (Tom Brady, Le’Veon Bell) because of their value in the fantasy football playoffs later in the season.

In some cases, several players at the same position are ranked in a row. Think of most of them as on about the same level and subject to preference.

These are just a guide, of course. Make sure to do your homework and decide value on your own, too.

amNewYork’s Preseason Top 100

1. Antonio Brown (PIT, WR)

2. Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG, WR)

3. Todd Gurley (LA, RB)

4. Julio Jones (ATL, WR)

5. Adrian Peterson (MIN, RB)

6. David Johnson (ARI, RB)

7. Rob Gronkowski (NE, TE)

8. Le’Veon Bell (PIT, RB)

9. Lamar Miller (HOU, RB)

10. DeAndre Hopkins (HOU, WR)

11. Ezekiel Elliott (DAL, RB)

12. Dez Bryant (DAL, WR)

13. Eddie Lacy (GB, RB)

14. Devonta Freeman (ATL, RB)

15. LeSean McCoy (BUF, RB)

16. Jordy Nelson (GB, WR)

17. Mark Ingram (NO, RB)

18. Jamaal Charles (KC, RB)

19. Doug Martin (TB, RB)

20. Alshon Jeffery (CHI, WR)

21. A.J. Green (CIN, WR)

22. Brandon Marshall (NYJ, WR)

23. Allen Robinson (JAC, WR)

24. Mike Evans (TB, WR)

25. Thomas Rawls (SEA, RB)

26. Matt Forte (NYJ, RB)

27. Carlos Hyde (SF, RB)

28. Keenan Allen (SD, WR)

29. Amari Cooper (OAK, WR)

30. Demaryius Thomas (DEN, WR)

31. Cam Newton (CAR, QB)

32. C.J. Anderson (DEN, RB)

33. T.Y. Hilton (IND, WR)

34. Brandin Cooks (NO, WR)

35. Sammy Watkins (BUF, WR)

36. Eric Decker (NYJ, WR)

37. Jonathan Stewart (CAR, RB)

38. Aaron Rodgers (GB, QB)

39. Julian Edelman (NE, WR)

40. Randall Cobb (GB, WR)

41. Kelvin Benjamin (CAR, WR)

42. Jordan Reed (WAS, TE)

43. Greg Olsen (CAR, TE)

44. Matt Jones (WAS, RB)

45. Golden Tate (DET, WR)

46. Doug Baldwin (SEA, WR)

47. Russell Wilson (SEA, QB)

48. DeMarco Murray (TEN, RB)

49. Frank Gore (IND, RB)

50. Jarvis Landry (MIA, WR)

51. Andrew Luck (IND, QB)

52. Jeremy Maclin (KC, WR)

53. Latavius Murray (OAK, RB)

54. Ryan Mathews (PHI, RB)

55. Rashad Jennings (NYG, RB)

56. Jeremy Hill (CIN, RB)

57. Giovani Bernard (CIN, RB)

58. Justin Forsett (BAL, RB)

59. Michael Floyd (ARI, WR)

60. Duke Johnson Jr. (CLE, RB)

61. Coby Fleener (NO, TE)

62. Ameer Abdullah (DET, RB)

63. Larry Fitzgerald (ARI, WR)

64. John Brown (ARI, WR)

65. Jeremy Langford (CHI, RB)

66. Michael Crabtree (OAK, WR)

67. Drew Brees (NO, QB)

68. Ben Roethlisberger (PIT, QB)

69. Danny Woodhead (SD, RB)

70. Arian Foster (MIA, RB)

71. Travis Kelce (KC, TE)

72. Gary Barnidge (CLE, TE)

73. Emmanuel Sanders (DEN, WR)

74. Dion Lewis (NE, RB)

75. Delanie Walker (TEN, TE)

76. Jordan Matthews (PHI, WR)

77. LeGarrette Blount (NE, RB)

78. Donte Moncrief (IND, WR)

79. Marvin Jones (DET, WR)

80. Kevin White (CHI, WR)

81. Zach Ertz (PHI, TE)

82. Tom Brady (NE, QB)

83. Melvin Gordon (SD, RB)

84. Kirk Cousins (WAS, QB)

85. T.J. Yeldon (JAC, RB)

86. Chris Ivory (JAC, RB)

87. DeVante Parker (MIA, WR)

88. Ladarius Green (PIT, TE)

89. DeSean Jackson (WAS, WR)

90. Torrey Smith (SF, WR)

91. Carson Palmer (ARI, QB)

92. Eli Manning (NYG, QB)

93. Philip Rivers (SD, QB)

94. Blake Bortles (JAC, QB)

95. Derek Carr (OAK, QB)

96. Charles Sims (TB, RB)

97. Allen Hurns (JAC, WR)

98. Tyler Eifert (CIN, TE)

99. Tyler Lockett (SEA, WR)

100. Sterling Shepard (NYG, WR)