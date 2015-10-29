Fantasy football: Start/sit suggestions for Week 8

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 8:STARTPhilip Rivers (QB, Chargers)The Charges may be struggling, but Rivers …

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 8:

START

Philip Rivers (QB, Chargers)

The Charges may be struggling, but Rivers should continue racking up fantasy points against the Ravens.

Charcandrick West (RB, Chiefs)

Forget about Knile Davis. West is the Chiefs’ new bell-cow.

Stefon Diggs (WR, Vikings)

This talented rookie may not have been on anyone’s preseason radar, but he’s now the No. 1 option in the Vikings’ passing game.

Sit

Andrew Luck (QB, Colts)

The Colts offense is sputtering. Until they figure it out, Luck can (gasp) be benched for top-tier backups in tough matchups like this week against the Panthers.

Alfred Blue (RB, Texans)

He may be the new Texans starter with Arian Foster injured, but he’s unlikely to produce anywhere near Foster’s level.

James Jones (WR, Packers)

Jones is facing the Broncos’ top-ranked defense. Making matters worse, he’s likely to lose targets to a now-healthy Davante Adams.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.