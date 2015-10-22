Fantasy football: Start, sit these players in Week 7

With tons of byes in Week 7, here are some options to consider using or avoiding as one week replacements.StartRyan …

New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks to pass against the Washington Redskins in the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2015. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

With tons of byes in Week 7, here are some options to consider using or avoiding as one week replacements.

StartRyan Fitzpatrick(QB, Jets)

Gang Green will be forced to throw often to keep up with the Pats, making him a viable fantasy option this week.

Christine Michael(RB, Cowboys)

He may only have two carries this year, but he has great raw talent and is the Cowboys’ new starter.

Willie Snead(WR, Saints)

Not the most talented WR, but Snead just knows how to get open, and Brees has been rewarding him with plenty of opportunities.

SitJosh McCown(QB, Browns)

Despite recent impressive performances, McCown still struggles when under pressure. He is not a good option this week against a Rams defense that knows how to bring the heat.

Knile Davis(RB, Chiefs)

The Chiefs seem to prefer Charcandrick West, and even he isn’t that appealing in a tough matchup against the Steelers.

Kamar Aiken(WR, Ravens)

No longer the top Ravens WR with Steve Smith Sr. back, and thus no longer playable.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.