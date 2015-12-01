Fantasy football: Taking stock of rookies

Rookies rarely wind up being huge factors early in the fantasy season. However, since they often improve through their first …

Rookies rarely wind up being huge factors early in the fantasy season. However, since they often improve through their first year, they present opportunities for the type of late season surges in production that can swing the fantasy playoffs.

We’ve already seen Todd Gurley (RB, Rams), Amari Cooper (WR, Raiders) and Thomas Rawls (RB, Seahawks) demonstrate that they should be every week fantasy starters from here on out, however a few other rookies are strong contenders to join them.

David Johnson(RB, Cardinals) is strongest candidate to make or break a Championship run. With fellow Cardinals’ backs Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington injured, David Johnson will have plenty of opportunities in the coming weeks, and he’s already proven his talent on the limited number of touches he’s had thus far.

Javorius “Buck” Allen (RB, Ravens), T.J. Yeldon (RB, Jaguars) and Stefon Diggs (WR, Vikings) will also likely have strong opportunities to contribute, albeit in weaker offenses. But, in soft matchups all three should be strongly considered for your starting lineup.

Melvin Gordon (RB, Chargers), Ameer Abdullah (RB, Lions) and Matt Jones (RB, Redskins) have had their ups and downs, and while they should only be started in an emergency, they may be worth a flyer. Granted, those roster spots would be better spent on Karlos Williams (RB, Bills), Tevin Coleman (RB, Falcons), Jay Ajayi (RB, Dolphins) and Jeremy Langford (RB, Bears), all of whom would need more touches (likely coming due to an injury to another player) to realize their value but present massive upside in those scenarios.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.