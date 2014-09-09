Fantasy football: Target Forsett, Brown on waivers

Running back Justin Forsett #29 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

With another exciting Week 1 in the books, let’s break down which potential fantasy free agents are worth picking up and which can be avoided.

Justin Forsett (RB, Ravens):

Should be the top priority waiver acquisition this week, for reasons off the field more so than on it. With Ray Rice now cut by the Ravens, Forsett becomes the next starter in line, and all starting RBs are worth picking up. Also keep an eye on third-string Lorenzo Taliaferro in deeper leagues.

Allen Hurns (WR, Jaguars):

Stole the show in Week 1, putting up more fantasy points than every human WR (aka, everyone not named Calvin Johnson). With that said, I wouldn’t go too crazy trying to acquire him. Once Cecil Shorts is healthy, his role is liable to decrease slightly.

Jake Locker (QB, Titans):

He is a great high upside backup to acquire if he is still available. In fact, if you are desperate, he could start for you this week given his matchup against the Cowboys.

Terrance West and Isaiah Crowell (RBs, Browns):

Once Ben Tate is healthy — and his injury doesn’t sound too serious — they become a committee handcuff with limited upside. Thus, I would not bother adding them to your roster. However, if Tate’s injury turns out to be more substantial then they become solid targets, and I would favor West since the Browns gave him more carries.

John Brown (WR, Cardinals):

The rookie speedster looked like T.Y. Hilton 2.0 on Monday night. He would be my second-highest priority free agent (after Forsett), assuming he’s still available.

Worth keeping an eye on:

Chad Henne (QB, Jaguars), Matt Cassel (QB, Vikings), Brian Quick (WR, Rams), Travis Benjamin (WR, Browns), Rod Streater (WR, Raiders), Larry Donnell (TE, Giants)

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.