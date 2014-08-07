Fantasy football: Top quarterbacks for your team

The passing game becomes more prominent every year. Elite talents like Peyton Manning (Broncos), Aaron Rodgers (Packers) and Drew Brees (Saints) are capable of breaking a record annually. Simultaneously, there has been an injection of quality young talent in Andrew Luck (Colts), Robert Griffin III (Redskins), Cam Newton (Panthers), Russell Wilson (Seahawks) and Colin Kaepernick (49ers).

It may not seem intuitive, but as a result of this the value of the QB position has never been lower in fantasy football. There are 15-plus solid QBs you can feel comfortable starting just about every week. So, if you are in a 10- or 12-team league that starts one QB, let the value of the position come to you.

If you want an elite player — and there is some merit in that desire given the steep drop off after the top three QBs — wait until the third or fourth round to grab whoever falls furthest from that group.

Should that plan fail, solid QBs like Tony Romo (Cowboys) and Jay Cutler (Bears) are often available far later than they should be in the 10th or 11th round. While they may not feel like great picks, that is excellent value given their strong WR options and weak defenses.

Even in a worst-case scenario where you just miss out on the top 15 guys, you can still get similar production by using two very late picks on QBs like Ryan Tannehill (Dolphins), Carson Palmer (Cardinals) or Eli Manning (Giants) and alternating them based on matchups.

ALEX’S TOP 15 QBS

Separated into tiers

TIER 1

1. Peyton Manning (Broncos)

2. Aaron Rodgers (Packers)

3. Drew Brees (Saints)

TIER 2

4. Andrew Luck (Colts)

TIER 3

5. Matthew Stafford (Lions)

6. Robert Griffin III (Redskins)

7. Nick Foles (Eagles)

8. Cam Newton (Panthers)

9. Tony Romo (Cowboys)

10. Matt Ryan (Falcons)

11. Jay Cutler (Bears)

12. Russell Wilson (Seahawks)

13. Colin Kaepernick (49ers)

TIER 4

14. Tom Brady (Patriots)

15. Philip Rivers (Chargers)