Fantasy football: Trust Sanchez for championship help

Here are three players worth starting/sitting in your potential championship game.
Start
Mark Sanchez (QB, Eagles): As difficult as it is to trust someone known for butt fumbling with a fantasy championship on the line, Sanchez is an acceptable option against the horrendous Washington pass defense.
Joique Bell (RB, Lions): The Lions have found a winning formula pounding the rock with Bell. Don’t expect them to shy away from it now.
Sammy Watkins (WR, Bills): Against the Raiders, Watkins is primed to remind people why he was the earliest rookie WR taken in the draft.
Sit
Philip Rivers (QB, Chargers): He will be banged up, likely without top WR Keenan Allen, and he’s facing a tough 49ers defense.
Giovani Bernard (RB, Bengals): No longer the top RB option on the Bengals, Bernard should be avoided against the tough Broncos rush defense.
DeAndre Hopkins/Andre Johnson (WRs, Texans) and Larry Fitzgerald/Michael Floyd (WRs, Cardinals): New rule: Don’t start receivers who rely on QBs that weren’t on an active NFL roster a couple of weeks ago.
Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.