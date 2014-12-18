Fantasy football: Trust Sanchez for championship help

Here are three players worth starting/sitting in your potential championship game.

Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants runs with the ball during the game against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Dec 14. 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: AP

Start

Mark Sanchez (QB, Eagles): As difficult as it is to trust someone known for butt fumbling with a fantasy championship on the line, Sanchez is an acceptable option against the horrendous Washington pass defense.

Joique Bell (RB, Lions): The Lions have found a winning formula pounding the rock with Bell. Don’t expect them to shy away from it now.

Sammy Watkins (WR, Bills): Against the Raiders, Watkins is primed to remind people why he was the earliest rookie WR taken in the draft.

Sit

Philip Rivers (QB, Chargers): He will be banged up, likely without top WR Keenan Allen, and he’s facing a tough 49ers defense.

Giovani Bernard (RB, Bengals): No longer the top RB option on the Bengals, Bernard should be avoided against the tough Broncos rush defense.

DeAndre Hopkins/Andre Johnson (WRs, Texans) and Larry Fitzgerald/Michael Floyd (WRs, Cardinals): New rule: Don’t start receivers who rely on QBs that weren’t on an active NFL roster a couple of weeks ago.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.